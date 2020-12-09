Nursing home COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to climb in Cumberland County

Though fewer nursing homes are reporting large rises of cases, there are still a few in Cumberland County that continue to report increasing numbers of resident and staff positives, as well as deaths.

Since Saturday, Cumberland County has seen 11 more resident cases, three more staff cases and 19 more deaths in long-term care facilities, according to Wednesday's county-level update from the state Department of Health.

The rise in deaths is one of the highest in the Midstate, though long-term care facilities in Dauphin and York counties have seen higher increases in the number of resident cases, with Dauphin County seeing 53 new cases and York County seeing 68 new cases since Saturday.

The department on Tuesday also shared an updated look at facility-level cases in Pennsylvania.

In the last week, the highest increase was again at Messiah Lifeways. The Upper Allen Township community had 11 new resident cases, nine new staff cases and 11 new deaths, to bring its numbers to 115 resident cases, 65 staff cases and 41 deaths, according to Tuesday's data.