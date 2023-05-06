Name: Holly Wilt

Where do you work: UPMC Carlisle

Specialty: Medical/Surgical, Telemetry

Hometown: Carlisle

How long have you been a nurse: 3 years

What is the most rewarding aspect about your job?

I have found that there are many rewarding aspects to being a nurse but genuinely connecting with my patients and their families during their stay is the most rewarding aspect for me. To be an advocate and guide during one of the most emotional and challenging times in a person’s life, and to be able to help them be brave, persevere and ultimately recover, is an amazing thing to be part of. It is also very rewarding to go to work with a team of people you admire and respect. Our nursing and aid staff are dedicated, knowledgeable people who make working the difficult nights a little easier and who make the easier nights a lot happier.

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

The most difficult task has been dealing with the many diverse personalities within a hospital environment. As an RN, I love my duty to advocate for my patients and to ensure they receive the best care possible. Oftentimes this involves a lot of discussion with the patient, their loved ones, providers and the other members of the clinical team in order to ensure that everyone is on the same page. This task is often challenging, emotional and requires a lot of diligence and trust.

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

I’m proud of my own growth and development throughout my short time as a nurse. Since 2020, while working through the pandemic, I won several awards related to the care I provide, earned another degree, oriented many new RNs and LPNs, and I have had the opportunity to be engaged as a Charge Nurse at my home hospital. However, my proudest accomplishment is watching these new nurses become confident in their skills and become strong, independent nurses.

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

Know that there will be challenging and stressful days, there will be staff shortages and long shifts, and there will be cases where despite your best efforts, the outcome is less than ideal; but there will also be great joy, happiness and friendships made. This career is not for everyone, but if you truly enjoy caring for others and your heart is committed to your patients, you’ll be just fine. Rely on your team, foster good teamwork and positive attitudes. Learn the strengths of the nurses around you and always ask for help if you are unsure. This is one of the beauties of nursing, we all have skills that can be shared, and if teamwork is developed and nurtured, every nurse can be successful.

What goals do you have for your career?

I am currently pursuing my master’s degree to become a Nurse Practitioner. This will enable me to care for patients as a provider and to ultimately open up my own medical practice. However, while I work towards that goal, I am very proud to continue working at the bedside.