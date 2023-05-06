Name: Helen Kavalieratos Haddick

Where do you work: Homeland Hospice

Specialty: Hospice

Hometown: Born and raised in Pittsburgh, but currently live in Mechanicsburg

How long have you been a nurse: 14 years

What is the most rewarding aspect about your job?

Knowing that I have played a part in making a very difficult time a bit less scary and more bearable. Seeing how grateful patients and their families are for just my presence makes all of the difficult moments all worthwhile. What I receive from those I care for far surpasses what I could ever give.

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

Hospice is deeply emotional, not just for those we care for, but for us caregivers, also. I care for them as I would want my own family members cared for. When seeing them so often and at arguably their most vulnerable moments, it is often hard to not feel what they are feeling.

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

I don’t think I have one in particular that is the proudest, but, I do have some super proud moments – passing my certification exam for hospice nursing, surviving nursing school as a single mom of a young son, winning a Daisy Award and now, this honor.

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

Try to block out all of the noise surrounding health care, focus on the one thing that will never change and is paramount, which is caring for your patients. Being entrusted with this is not only a beautiful gift but a profound responsibility. Oh, yes – and always wear waterproof shoes.

What goals do you have for your career?

I often think of furthering my education and becoming a nurse practitioner, but haven’t quite gotten there yet. Will continue to be an advocate for hospice, as it is so often misunderstood. Hospice isn’t about dying, it’s about living the best life you can for as long as you can.