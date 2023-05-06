Name: Gage Rynard

Work: UPMC Carlisle

Specialty: Emergency Department

Hometown: Boiling Springs

How long have I been a nurse: 3 years

What is the most rewarding aspect about your job?

Being able to interact with each patient and do my best to make them feel at ease while they are sick and working in a collaborative effort within the department to heal them. Creating the trusting patient/RN bond that develops partly due to the amount of time we spend with our patients.

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

The most challenging part is having to see death occur. While people may say that you know what you are getting into when you take on the role as an emergency department RN, it still is never easy to come to terms with seeing it, especially in the younger population and sometimes dealing with the death of an infant or child.

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

Having the opportunity to help people in their time of vulnerability and the unexpected moments that bring them to the Emergency Department. It makes me feel good to be able to make someone feel comfortable, safe and cared for in their time of distress.

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

First, school is difficult; stay the course—you will thank yourself for the opportunities having your degree can open up for you. Second, I have seen quite a few brand new RNs come to the Emergency Department and they come to find out that this is definitely not the department they want or can handle. Do what makes you happy because that is the most important thing—to be able to get up every day and look forward to coming into work.

What goals do you have for your career?

I have been at the Emergency Department for three years, when the kids are a bit older, I am going to pursue my master’s degree in either CRNA or CRNP. Two months ago, I opened up my IV hydration and vitamin infusion business named Revive Infusions. I offer a mobile service that can come to the patient’s home, work, hotel—literally anywhere. I found that this town needed a service like this to be able to receive IV fluids and vitamins outside of the hospital setting and in the comfort of their own location of choosing. I am very excited to see my business grow.