Number crunching: COVID tests start DOH process of recording, reporting and refining data

But, when those cases are reported in Open Data or for the dashboard, they would be listed on the day on which they were actually reported.

“They’re more of a living, breathing look at the data while our press releases are more of a snapshot,” Wardle said.

Reports of deaths are also subject to data reconciliation. Deaths are reported through the Electronic Death Registration System when they are closed out, which can be several days after a person dies. This is what appears in the daily update.

The Department of Health, however, goes back into its data to list the death on the date that it actually happened.

Taking the long view

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health never published daily data reports, Wardle said. Even during flu season, updates were done on a weekly basis.

“We had never updated data on a daily basis,” he said. “The public health infrastructure, to be quite honest, has been challenged by that not only in Pennsylvania but in many states.”