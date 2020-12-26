Number crunching: COVID tests start DOH process of recording, reporting and refining data

For the better part of a year, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been providing daily updates on the number of people infected by COVID-19 and those who have died from it.
Pulling that data together has presented a challenge unlike any the department has seen before.
Gathering the data begins when someone takes a COVID test. The test is shipped to a lab along with a lab submission form with information about the patient, including their address, the county in which they live, ethnicity, age and similar demographics.
After the lab runs the specimen, the results are reported into the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, said department spokesman Nate Wardle. What happens next depends on the outcome of the test.
A positive case is reported into the system along with all of the data on the submission form.
Negative tests are reported as a negative case without the additional information. As simple as that may sound, there’s more to it.
The reporting system accounts for people receiving multiple tests in a surveillance-based testing program by giving those individuals a unique identifier. That means the person could test negative multiple times, but it would only count as a single negative case, Wardle said.
To complicate matters, however, each of the test results counts in the total number of test results that are reported on a regular basis.
If a person tests negative multiple times before testing positive, their negative case shifts to become a positive case in the system, Wardle said.
Data from NEDSS is pulled once a day by the Department of Health and put into the daily reports, Wardle said.
Refining the data
The Department of Health continues to review and refine the data to be sure it is reported properly. The team looking into the data numbers consists of about 150 people, including epidemiologists who work with the data and community health nurses who do case investigations.
A large increase in the number of cases can be the result of an outbreak, particularly in congregate care facilities, but it’s also a signal for the department to review the data.
Wardle said fluctuations in negative and positive case counts can be a result of reviewing lab submission forms to make sure the cases are located in the county of the patient’s residence rather than in the county where the health care provider or the lab are located.
That’s why there have been days that counties have reported a decrease in the overall number of cases.
Several counties saw a significant change recently when a large health care provider in the central part of the state sent specimens to a lab that was not part of their system, Wardle said. The submission forms accompanying those tests came back to one county. Department of Health employees examined the data to place the cases in their proper counties.
“That did create a change, particularly for the county where this large health system is headquartered. Also for many of the surrounding counties as well, down into south-central Pennsylvania,” he said.
This constant review of the data is why the daily reports issued by the department don’t match up to data available on the Open Data site or on the Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
“What’s important to remember is that the dashboard and what’s on Open Data, those are constantly being updated,” Wardle said.
For example, cases might be entered into NEDSS between 10 p.m., when the department pulls the data according to its website, and midnight. Cases reported after 10 p.m. would be after the cutoff for the next day’s news release so they would be held for the following day.
But, when those cases are reported in Open Data or for the dashboard, they would be listed on the day on which they were actually reported.
“They’re more of a living, breathing look at the data while our press releases are more of a snapshot,” Wardle said.
Reports of deaths are also subject to data reconciliation. Deaths are reported through the Electronic Death Registration System when they are closed out, which can be several days after a person dies. This is what appears in the daily update.
The Department of Health, however, goes back into its data to list the death on the date that it actually happened.
Taking the long view
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health never published daily data reports, Wardle said. Even during flu season, updates were done on a weekly basis.
“We had never updated data on a daily basis,” he said. “The public health infrastructure, to be quite honest, has been challenged by that not only in Pennsylvania but in many states.”
One challenge was determining how to present the data in a way that presents the most information and is most helpful. For example, the department initially reported deaths associated with COVID-19 through NEDSS, which is the system used to report deaths from infectious diseases.
Had the pandemic been shorter in duration, that method would have been sufficient, Wardle said. Instead, the department in May chose to start reporting deaths out of the EDRS.
“These are the types of questions that public health across the country has had to look at and see what has the best path forward,” Wardle said.
As the pandemic continues, key data points to watch include the percent positivity, which looks not only at the number of positive cases but also the testing, and the incidence rate, which shows the number of cases per 100,000 people.
It’s important to take a long view of the data, Wardle said, because of variations seen day to day. Typically, data reported out by the department on Sunday or Monday are collected on Saturday and Sunday so those numbers are lower. Holiday schedules and closures will also have an effect on the numbers reported in upcoming weeks as Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are all on weekdays.
Wardle said fewer people being tested and fewer labs running will result in lower numbers.
“Looking at everything with a long lens is important, and that’s why the early warning monitoring dashboard is key because it looks at everything over a seven-day period,” he said.
Carlisle native Rick Burkholder heads to Super Bowl LIV
This story never would have happened without an email from our sports editor, Jake Adams, that started with the line, "It's a long shot, but ..."
A couple of emails back and forth to the press office for the Kansas City Chiefs landed the long shot. A few days before the Super Bowl, I talked to Rick Burkholder, the vice president of sports medicine and performance for the Chiefs.
He may have risen to the highest ranks of his profession, but our conversation showed him to be a Carlisle boy at heart.
Mount Holly Springs mourns a fallen firefighter
The year started with its share of emergencies.
In January, a helicopter crashed in Silver Spring Township, killing two. On Feb. 4, a man died in an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. In a span of 24 hours Feb. 16-17, Carlisle saw two house fires that reached two-alarms.
It was a busy start to the year that would only get worse.
On Monday, March 9, firefighter Jerome Guise died while battling a house fire in Monroe Township. A resident of the home, Jessica Diehl, also died.
Several stories were written that week about the fire and its aftermath. This one includes Citizen Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst's memories about Guise and about his last fire so it seemed a good one to choose.
I didn't want a list of stories looking back at 2020 to overlook Guise and what he meant to the community as a member of their fire company.
Carlisle comes together for coronavirus response
There were a couple of themes that kept coming up in my work throughout 2020. One was how national conversations on racial justice were playing out locally. More on that later in this collection.
The other is how the Carlisle community rose to the challenge of the pandemic whether it was a local distillery, Hook & Flask, making hand sanitizer, or a local radio personality, Phil George, rediscovering his love for art to create prints of downtown businesses to benefit the business itself.
In the early days of the pandemic, the Carlisle Community Action Network came together to organize a response to needs emerging from the pandemic and from the transition to largely online lives.
They've continued to work through the pandemic, most recently launching a campaign to encourage mask wearing in downtown businesses.
Monument controversy raises questions in Cumberland County
Carlisle was not immune to protests and discussions over racial justice issues this summer.
Amid our coverage of the protests that were held most weeks on the Square and what they meant in the long term, I had the chance to talk to local historians about how national efforts to remove Confederate memorials might play out in Cumberland County.
The result was a two-part series that looked first at how monuments ended up being erected in the first place. The second part, linked below, asks what monuments are missing from our public space.
It was an interesting exercise to think about the people who have shaped our town, but who have been all but forgotten in the public square.
Business closings mark the end of an era
Two businesses, each representing more than a century of service to Carlisle, closed in 2020.
Wardecker's Menswear closed in October. Owner Fred Wardecker said the decision to close the store after 119 years came about through a combination of age and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wardecker's closing came about two months after word that George's Flowers was closing after 110 years in business. It was difficult for Doug George to talk about the decision to close the family business, but he wanted most for people to remember his father, Jimmie, and his aunt, Nancy, who were the heart and soul of the shop.
