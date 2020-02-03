NTSB Report: “In-flight break up” in Silver Spring Township helicopter crash

The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday evening released its preliminary accident report regarding the helicopter crash in Silver Spring Township on Jan. 9 that killed two prominent New York business owners, Mark Croce and Michael Capriotto.

According to the NTSB, Croce’s Robinson R66 helicopter was heading to Buffalo, New York, from Martin State Airport (MTN) Baltimore before suffering from a “in-flight break up” around 8:29 p.m. The helicopter then crashed in the first block of Irongate Court in Silver Spring Township.

According to the Associated Press, no explosion or fire occurred, the report said. The aircraft had a monitoring unit that was retained for downloading, and various pieces including a section of the main rotor blade and the tail rotor were recovered and retained for analysis, investigators said.

Kevin Balys, who owns KGB Aviation Solutions in West Seneca, New York, talked to WGRZ television in New York, saying he is an expert when it comes to flight data and cockpit voice recorders.