NTSB Report: “In-flight break up” in Silver Spring Township helicopter crash

The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday evening released its preliminary accident report regarding the helicopter crash in Silver Spring Township on Jan. 9 that killed two prominent New York business owners, Mark Croce and Michael Capriotto.
According to the NTSB, Croce’s Robinson R66 helicopter was heading to Buffalo, New York, from Martin State Airport (MTN) Baltimore before suffering from a “in-flight break up” around 8:29 p.m. The helicopter then crashed in the first block of Irongate Court in Silver Spring Township.
According to the Associated Press, no explosion or fire occurred, the report said. The aircraft had a monitoring unit that was retained for downloading, and various pieces including a section of the main rotor blade and the tail rotor were recovered and retained for analysis, investigators said.
Kevin Balys, who owns KGB Aviation Solutions in West Seneca, New York, talked to WGRZ television in New York, saying he is an expert when it comes to flight data and cockpit voice recorders.
“The engine monitoring unit will give you the engine temperatures. It will give you speeds of the engine, the fuel, the valves, where things were set, but it won’t show you what the pilot was doing,” Balys told the television station. “It won’t tell you what the pilot was saying, so in a case like this, it would be really helpful to have either a video or a cockpit voice recorder.”
The report gives no indication the helicopter had either one of those.
“Unfortunately, the flight data recorder was not on this aircraft because it was flying under 91 Rules, and there were less than 10 passenger seats. In cases like that, a recorder is not required,” Balys said.
The NTSB report contains information from two witnesses.
“One witness who was outside about 1,000 feet east of the accident site reported hearing and seeing a low flying helicopter, which was ‘struggling to fly,’” the report said. “She reported hearing a high-pitched noise as if the rotor was having difficulty turning. Suddenly she heard a loud ‘boom’ with a flash of light. At that point the helicopter disappeared from her view.
“Another witness who was inside his residence about 800 feet northeast of the accident site reported hearing a ‘thumping’ sound which slowed,” the report added. “He then heard a loud bang, which shook his house. He immediately went to his back door, then about 30 seconds later he received a text message from his neighbor alerting him of the helicopter accident. He also reported hearing a ‘percussion’ sound before the sound of impact.”