NTSB Report: Catastrophic “in-flight break up” in Silver Spring Township helicopter crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released Friday evening its preliminary accident report regarding the helicopter crash in Silver Spring Township on Jan. 9 that killed two prominent New York business owners, Mark Croce and Michael Capriotto.

According to the NTSB, Croce’s Robinson R66 helicopter was heading to Buffalo, New York, from Martin State Airport (MTN) Baltimore before suffering from a “in-flight break up” around 8:29 p.m. and then crashing in the first block of Irongate Court.

"The flight remained about that altitude and track between about 2002 and 2023, when the flight turned left toward the northwest, but remained at about the same altitude until 2028:53," the report reads. "About that time the helicopter began a descent, which continued until the last radar target at 2029:17, at an altitude of about 1,150 ft msl."

Kevin Balys, who owns KGB Aviation Solutions in West Seneca, New York, talked to WGRZ television in New York, saying he is an expert when it comes to flight data and cockpit voice recorders.