The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) returned Saturday to the site of a deadly crash in Silver Spring Township to recover the helicopter that was involved, ABC27 News reported.
The remnants of the helicopter, which crashed Thursday night in the backyard of a home at the intersection of Surrey Lane and Irongate Court were packed on the back of a flatbed to be transported to an unknown location in Delaware.
Tim Monville, a senior air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told PennLive.com Saturday the removal is the next step in the ongoing investigation.
“It doesn’t mean we’re near the end of the investigation. It just means that we’re at a point where we can’t do anymore the way it rests (here)," he said.
“There’s some access points for flight controls, movable rods, that we just can’t see and we need either cutting equipment or we need to remove panels, or we just can’t see it because of the way it’s resting," he said.
Two men, Michael Capriotto and Mark Croce were killed. They were prominent businessmen in Buffalo, New York. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
An NTSB spokesman told ABC27 the investigation could take about 18 months to complete.