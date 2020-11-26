Note to readers: A look inside today's edition and the local news we work hard to deliver

Happy Thanksgiving and warm wishes to all of our readers.
As we head into this holiday season while continuing to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, we maintain our focus on keeping our Cumberland County readers informed with local news.
Today's Thanksgiving edition was printed on an early deadline, allowing our Sentinel team extra time to enjoy the holiday while making sure we deliver our package of local news.
We've added some great value for you with the popular puzzle book and our latest edition of Inspire. This Inspire edition is special to us, featuring profiles of area nonprofits and listing opportunities where you can volunteer or donate to help them in their causes.
As part of this community, we are proud that helping and supporting others is a key strength for our readership. The various nonprofits lead the way in this process.
We also kicked off a multi-day series online Wednesday looking at a COVID winter for Cumberland County. The package of stories will look at the months ahead as the weather gets colder and we continue to navigate the pandemic.
Staff writers Joe Cress, Tammie Gitt, Zack Hoopes, Naomi Creason, Mallory Merda, Eileen Pomeroy and Christian Eby and photographer Jason Malmont offer a glimpse at various aspects of our daily lives and the continuing impact the virus has on them. Those stories start in today's edition with Cress's look at how local communities plan to hold holiday celebrations in some form while also maintaining safety and caution.
Packages like this blend in with our daily updates on COVID numbers in the county, a process we put into place at the start of the pandemic with a goal to use data to give you consistent updates of where we as a community stand with this virus.
This reporting staff is serious about its role in a community newspaper and the value we can bring with local news on a daily basis in Cumberland County. That role includes the content in today's print edition along with high school sports coverage, local education coverage, local government coverage and community photos and videos — all with a goal to keep you informed.
Thank you for supporting our cause and enjoy a safe holiday season.
