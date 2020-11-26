Note to readers: A look inside today's edition and the local news we work hard to deliver

Happy Thanksgiving and warm wishes to all of our readers.

As we head into this holiday season while continuing to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, we maintain our focus on keeping our Cumberland County readers informed with local news.

Today's Thanksgiving edition was printed on an early deadline, allowing our Sentinel team extra time to enjoy the holiday while making sure we deliver our package of local news.

We've added some great value for you with the popular puzzle book and our latest edition of Inspire. This Inspire edition is special to us, featuring profiles of area nonprofits and listing opportunities where you can volunteer or donate to help them in their causes.

As part of this community, we are proud that helping and supporting others is a key strength for our readership. The various nonprofits lead the way in this process.

We also kicked off a multi-day series online Wednesday looking at a COVID winter for Cumberland County. The package of stories will look at the months ahead as the weather gets colder and we continue to navigate the pandemic.