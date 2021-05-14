'Not easy to leave': Dickinson College president Margee Ensign announces resignation

Ensign’s voice cracked a little as she said she recently agreed to go back, a decision she described as the most difficult one she’s made since coming to Dickinson.

“As things got a little more serious out there, I just felt this was an important moment to restart some of the peace work that we had begun and ensure that not just the students at AUN but in the region get an education,” she said.

Jones, who has served on the college’s board of trustees for 12 years and as its president for four, said Ensign told him earlier that she was considering the position.

“I understood completely and I told her that from the get-go,” Jones said. “To be proactive, the executive committee of our board started to consider what we might do if Margee decided to leave at the end of the school year.”

The executive committee of the board had a number of discussions about potential interim presidents, and not long ago some members of the board approached Jones to tell him that they had met informally and thought he was the person best suited for the role.

“I never aspired to the position, but I thought it over for a few days and decided that I wanted to pursue it,” he said.

From the bench