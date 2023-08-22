It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

John Breeding

Agency: Northeast Fire & Rescue Services

Title: Fire Police lieutenant

Time with company: 9 years

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: So, it’s actually a funny story. My wife was reading the township newsletter and saw that the fire department needed volunteers and ... she said, “You need a hobby,” so I joined. I knew nothing about the fire service [or] what it entailed but I love it.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: So, for me what it was when I joined, that’s what inspired me to continue on, looking at the other members, brothers and sisters, their passion and experience is what kind of drove me to do that. ...

I see a different end. We deal with primarily with traffic, so we don’t get to see the up close and personal side that the fire side deals with. I can’t really say a specific call, it’s more or less I was inspired by the members when I first joined.

I can see when they come into the scene, we help direct them in and we’re actually listening to their communication. ... These guys and gals have been in the service for a long time, so they know what they’re doing and it’s really inspiring to see that as well, that they work together as a team. They have to because their lives are on the line when they go into these structures or even when they’re out on a traffic accident where we’re directing traffic. ... We’re out there trying to direct traffic away from them to keep them safe at the scene.

Sirens for Service: Hear what Midstate fire, police and ems workers have to say about their jobs Sirens for Service features Curtis Hall with the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety and New Kingstown Fire Company Sirens for Service features Dale Crossland with Northeast Fire & Rescue Services Sirens for Service features Kendall Snyder with the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety Sirens for Service features Mary Dutchess with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Brooke Leizear with the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety Sirens for Service features James Wettrich with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Michael Whitzel with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Taylor Shearer with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Jason Smith with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Randy O'Donnell with the Carlisle and Shippensburg boroughs Sirens for Service features Doug McDonald with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Eli Cuadro with the Dickinson College Department of Public Safety Sirens for Service features Jonathan House with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Robert Fitzkee with Lower Allen Township Police Department Sirens for Service features Jordan Bohn with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Nathan Harig with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Carol Horn with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Cassidy Koch with the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety Sirens for Service features Trenton Wise with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Charlie Alleman with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features Kevin Winter with the Silver Spring Township Police Department Sirens for Service features Trent Wenger with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features Katherine "Kitty" Strait with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Theo Arndt with Friendship Hose Sirens for Service features EMT Ansley McFarling with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Andrew Mellott with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features David Schoonover with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Sirens for Service features Adam Lepley with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services Sirens for Service features Wes Gingrich with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Sirens for Service features JoEllen Wiser with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features Sean Ryan with Carlisle Fire and Rescue Services Sirens for Service features Jamie DiMartile with the Carlisle Police Department Sirens for Service features Olie Mick with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Sirens for Service features Joseph Todaro with the Carlisle Police Department Sirens for Service features Interior Firefighter Billy Sellers with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services. Sirens for Service features Jeremy Fox with Cumberland Goodwill EMS