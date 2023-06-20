The North Middleton Township Board of Supervisors last Thursday approved Police Chief Gary Carver’s recommendation that the ownership of a .40 caliber semi-automatic rifle be transferred to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.

The rifle was purchased in 2003 by then police chief Jeffrey Rudolph and has never been in service. “No officers in the township are certified or qualified to use the weapon,” Carver said, though he didn't specify at the meeting why the firearm had been purchased.

Four years ago, the Special Police Emergency Response Team asked if they could use it, which they did. Since then, it has remained in a locker within the police department.

Recently the county district attorney’s office asked the township to transfer ownership to it and remove the weapon from the department’s books. There is no cost to the township for the ownership transfer.

Carver said the township does not need the powerful rifle; if needed, the emergency response team would be called in for assistance.

Road improvement

PennDOT is in the preconstruction phase with a contractor over logistics for Spring and Cavalry road improvements.

In 2021, PennDOT proposed to fix the intersection at Spring and Cavalry roads by widening the intersection, putting in turn lanes and adding all-new traffic signals. In a separate project, it will pave Cavalry Road from Harrisburg Pike to Spring Road and Spring Road from Marion Avenue to Sterrett’s Gap Avenue.

The township will inform the public of the construction schedule as soon as it is available. It will begin in the fall and continue over the winter months. The cost for both projects is under $5 million, and they are two of 113 infrastructure projects occurring in the region over 2023 and 2024.

Police accreditation

North Middleton Township Police Department's assessment was completed for the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. It will move forward for presentation at the July Accreditation Commission meeting for determination. Carver will announce the outcome at the August supervisors' meeting.

The full accreditation process took four years, according to Carver. If awarded, the police department will receive benefits that include potential insurance savings, stronger community relations and increased employee input and interaction, according to the PA Chiefs of Police Association website.

Accreditation is valid for three years and requires annual reports by the accredited agency.

Since the program’s inauguration in 2001, more than 375 agencies have enrolled, and 149 agencies across the state have maintained accreditation status.

It is designed to be affordable, consistent and achievable for all types and sizes of law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania.

Burn ban

Supervisors last week voted to enact a burn ban that was effective immediately and will last for 30 days, according to the township. Other municipalities in the area have issued a burn ban, including Middlesex Township, South Middleton Township and Penn Township, and the state issued a Drought Watch for the entire state due to the lack of rain in early June.

Also, the supervisors last week approved a part-time administrative position for a township fire chief. The position will help the North Middleton Fire Department organize specialized training that otherwise would overwhelm the department. An ordinance will be written for the new position.