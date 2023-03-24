A future land use change in North Middleton Township’s proposed comprehensive plan will now be removed.

The township’s Planning Commission recommended that the board of supervisors adopt an update to the drafted plan, getting rid of a change to its future land use map and related text that classified about 186 acres on the north side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike along McClures Gap Road as industrial.

This land is currently zoned for agriculture in one area and low to medium density residential in another area.

“At [Thursday’s] Board meeting, the board of supervisors unanimously voted to act in accordance with the Planning Commission’s recommendation and directed staff to prepare a revised version of the Comprehensive Plan update that conforms to the commission’s recommendation,” Township Manager John Epley said.

The Planning Commission was originally scheduled to vote on the recommendation of the proposed plan to the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 21, but the plan was tabled because it didn’t reflect what the commission had decided to move forward with, according to Planning Commission Chairman Bradley Mitchell.

He said after the commission had essentially finished the plan’s future land use map and associated report, a developer from an “external entity” asked if they would to agree to things like infrastructure and other improvements, would the township make that area zoned industrial to facilitate the accommodation of a warehouse.

Mitchell said the committee discussed the possible change but ultimately decided not to do that.

“As a planning commission, we want to lay out intended use for future land use,” Mitchell said. “If and when a developer actually [has a plan] ... then, by all means, they can take it to the zoning hearing board. As it stands right now, we’re not going to change [zoning] to industrial in advance of that.”

However, the change was included in a draft of the plan that was sent to neighboring municipalities, Carlisle Area School District and Cumberland County, and published on the township’s website.

That drew the attention of many township residents.

“The public comment that was received at [Thursday’s] meeting generally indicated that the interested members of the public attending the Planning Commission and/or Board of Supervisors meeting were satisfied with the board’s decision [Thursday],” Epley said.

He explained that the decision to remove the change from the draft will reset the review and approval process of the comprehensive plan. At the Planning Commission’s next meeting, that process will begin with the commission reviewing the revised version of the plan.

Ultimately, the township’s board of supervisors will act to authorize the advertisement of a public hearing before any action can be taken on the revised version of the comprehension plan, Epley said.

He anticipated that a vote to adopt the final plan will take place around June.