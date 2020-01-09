HARRISBURG – When Shane Prichard was 5 years old, he used to push his little die cast bulldozers and dump trucks in the dirt and say “I’m going to drive these someday.”
When he was 10, he used to ride his bicycle to neighborhood construction sites, then spend the day watching bulldozers at work, saying “someday, I’ll do that.”
These days, the North Middleton Township man works at the state Farm Show Complex here as grounds keeper supervisor and operations supervisor. During his 29 years working for the complex, he has operated everything from tractors to trash trucks, stake body trucks to skid loaders, payloaders and more. Now, he’s in charge of workers who do just that.
“After I graduated from high school, I worked for McCoy Brothers, then in Mount Holly Springs until I was laid off months later,” Prichard said. “I started here as a temporary laborer for nine months, then was offered a full-time laborer job, which I did for two years.”
Next, he became an operator, first on smaller equipment then moving to bigger after getting a CDL. “I was an operator B for 20 plus years,” he said. “After a supervisor retired, I was offered that job. I’m still at it.”
As he supervises a crew of 35 employees, he marvels at the changes he’s seen in the Farm Show itself and in the complex.
“The Farm Show used to be five days, then six days and now it’s eight days,” he said. “There used to be a lot of farm machinery in the Main Exhibition Hall. Now, there’s a lot less, and it’s in the Giant Expo Hall.”
The Farm Show used to consist of horses, cows, chickens, sheep, swine and rabbits. These days, the Farm Show also features goats, pheasants and alpacas. Prichard recalled the traditional Farm Show grand opening ceremonies with the governor riding into the Large Arena in a carriage and the princesses presenting everything from maple to honey. Now, the opening is mostly speeches.
Prichard said that the Farm Show each January has attracted increasingly larger crowds. Food is more plentiful – and expensive. The Family Living exhibits, once confined to the “home ec” room in the Lower Concourse, now occupies a big part of the Main Exhibition Hall. Pennsylvania food is available from the Pennsylvania Marketplace and the farmers’ market.
You have free articles remaining.
Hundreds of people used to stay overnight in the complex during the Farm Show, “sleeping with their cows,” Prichard said. “There were cots everywhere. Kids would be up in the middle of the night throwing a football or kicking a soccer ball in the Large Arena. Now, the majority of people stay in nearby hotels or in their recreational vehicles in the parking lot.”
The complex itself has grown from 16 to 24 acres thanks to an $86.2 million expansion in 2001 that added another exposition hall, an equine arena, equine barn, rotunda, administrative offices and a corridor connecting the new facility with the older parts of the complex.
The additional arena and the equine barn have been a huge help to the show, Prichard said, adding that a huge tent is put up beside the equine barn to house additional horses during the Farm Show.
Prichard said he loves working at the Farm Show Complex, where the staff is like a family. He understands his workers because he worked his way up from laborer to supervisor.
“Our crews work hard,” he said, noting that the public often doesn’t see all that Farm Show employees do. In addition to cleaning, setting up, tearing down and removing snow, they gather and take out about six tons of trash a day during the Farm Show.
During the show, they constantly clean up manure and do “turnovers,” cleaning halls and replacing beef cattle stalls with dairy cattle ones. After the show, they set up for everything from horse sales to inaugural parties.
“Shane is someone I can count on to find a solution to any problem,” said Jason Morganstern, Farm Show Complex building maintenance supervisor. “He’s a valued member of the Farm Show family and of the Pennsylvania farming community.”
Like most Farm Show employees, Prichard sees a little of everything during the huge event, saying he especially enjoys seeing the animals and the machinery.
When he’s not working, he roots for his Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide or goes fishing with his 14-year-old son.