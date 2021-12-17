North Middleton residents encourage township to take action against Waste Management

What was described as months of intermittent service and nonsensical billing by Waste Management boiled over Thursday night at the North Middleton Township supervisors’ meeting, the latest in a string of public outcries over the apparent collapse of the trash hauler’s service.

Multiple township residents described weeks of missed pickups and collections that occur at random and are often botched, with trash scattered around neighborhoods from torn-open bags.

To add insult to injury, residents said, Waste Management also bills at inconsistent intervals and often sends overdue notices for bills that had been paid long ago, with inexplicable fees such as a surcharge for paying with a check.

“It currently is a health and safety issue,” said township resident Anna Basom, describing weeks of stagnant garbage beginning to spread into the township’s waterways. “They are in the process of turning our community into their personal dump.”

Waste Management representatives attended Thursday’s meeting, giving a similar explanation as they have given to other communities — the company is struggling to hire in a tight labor market, and supply disruptions have made it difficult to maintain their fleet of garbage trucks.

But residents voiced concern that the company was dragging its feet in addressing issues, which have continued for months, because municipal officials weren’t taking action.

“I am very concerned that you guys have allowed this to happen for so long,” Basom said. “You act like your hands are tied. When we go to Waste Management, they tell us ‘our hands are tied.’”

“It’s a slap in the face,” said township resident Lara Brenckle (who is married to Sentinel photographer Jason Malmont). “It’s their responsibility to allocate the manpower they have. If they can’t do that, we need to find someone else.”

North Middleton Township’s garbage issues aren’t isolated. Other townships in the county, such as Middlesex and South Middleton, have seen the same outpouring of complaints in the past several months.

The same has happened all around the country. News reports from places such as Columbia, South Carolina, Antioch, Tennessee, and New Berlin, Wisconsin, indicate the same problems experienced in Cumberland County.

In most instances, residents cite the same timeline — trash service that was originally contracted to Advanced Disposal was taken over by Waste Management following the latter’s purchase of the former in late 2020, at which point things began to take a nose-dive.

North Middleton is in the same situation. Like most municipalities, the township negotiates a multiyear contract with a refuse disposal company to service the township at a fixed cost to be billed to each household. Originally, this was Advanced Disposal, and the contract transferred with the acquisition by Waste Management.

The township is in year four of a five-year contract, said Robert Reisinger, chairman of the North Middleton supervisors.

The comparatively long term of the contract allowed the township to lock in a low cost, at $40 per quarter, Reisinger said. When the township re-bids the contract next year, prices will likely more than double based on current prices.

Several residents at Thursday’s meeting said they would be less concerned about this; they’ rather pay $90 per quarter for a service that works, rather than $40 for a service that, at best, doesn’t exist and in some cases is actively harmful.

Tom Stang, Waste Management’s municipal market manager for the area, told the supervisors that his local team “has literally done all we can do” to provide the service as best as possible.

“It’s not new to me or any of us,” Stang said. “It ticks me off too.”

“We’ve had parts issues, we’ve had issues with vendors getting parts,” said Tad Brown, Waste Management’s local district manager, describing extended down times for broken trucks.

The company has held a number of job fairs and raised wages nearly 25%, Brown said, but hiring is “not easy and there’s not a lot of people knocking the door down.”

But residents said this wasn’t a problem in 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic — the variable is Waste Management.

Much of it has to do with communication. One resident described being told by Waste Management that pickup was being delayed a week, and residents moved their trash bins back inside, only for a garbage truck to show up the next day when nothing was out.

Another resident said that, by her calculation, she has overpaid for her garbage service given that Waste Management seems to send different bills for the same things. Another resident said he had received notice of an $8.50 monthly fee for using checks instead of allowing Waste Management to take payment directly from his bank account.

The issues behind billing and communication problems were less clear, but at least on the street level, “I think we’re getting past the hump of some of what you’ve experienced,” Brown said.

Stang offered to return at a later meeting to follow up, something the supervisors indicated they would hold him to.

“I’ll take you up on your offer that you come back next month and tell us how good things are,” supervisor James Hare said.

The supervisors did not give an indication as to how aggressively they may wish to pursue financial or legal remedies, but those are available to them, township solicitor Zachary Rice said.

“There is a fining mechanism under the contract for these instances,” Rice said, that would allow the township to fine Waste Management $200 per resident per day for missed pickups that are not remedied within 24 hours.

The township can also move to annul the contract, Rice said, by certifying in writing that Waste Management has ceased to perform.

Waste Management completed its merger of Advanced Disposal on Oct. 30, 2020, with a buyout of Advanced Disposal’s remaining stock shares valued at $4.65 million, according to the company’s records with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s service problems aren’t the result of limited cash or low revenue. Waste Management entered multiple stock share repurchase agreements in 2021, according to its last quarterly report, with stock buybacks for the first nine months of the year hitting $1 billion compared to $402 million in the same period of 2020, resulting in a leap in the company’s stock price.

Since taking over many of Advanced Disposal’s landfill sites, Waste Management has dodged agreements to contribute to Cumberland County’s fund for recycling and waste collection programs — a matter Brenckle specifically pointed out to Stang at the North Middleton meeting.

Those financial contributions are made voluntarily by disposal site owners as part of their agreements with the county pursuant to state-required capacity plans, which are required to be completed every 10 years under environmental regulations to ensure that garbage will have a proper place to go, according to county recycling coordinator Justin Miller.

Under the county’s most recent capacity plan, available online, four landfills that were previously owned by Advanced Disposal had agreed to contribute $5,000 annually for household hazardous waste collection and public education. Such funding is also used for electronics recycling, unwanted medication disposal, and other public programs.

One of the landfills was divested to a third company, and the other three sites were retained by Waste Management, Miller said. None of the four locations has yet provided their contribution for 2021, leaving the county’s programs short $20,000.

In lieu of offering to sponsor any programs, Waste Management’s agreements in the county’s capacity contract include lengthy letters from the company’s lawyer objecting to the legality of counties asking for such contributions.

“We really have not made any headway or clarity on if they intend to continue [the contributions],” Miller said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0