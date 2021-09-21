North Middleton opts to make trick-or-treat on Oct. 31

North Middleton Township Police reported Monday that trick-or-treat in the township will be on Oct. 31 from now on.

Police said the township board of supervisors have found it increasingly difficult to set another date due to differing views of parents and other residents about what is considered safe and acceptable for families.

With the decision, the township will no longer set a different date and time each year for trick-or-treat within the township, which it noted is similar to some of the surrounding municipalities.

The township will increase its police presence on Halloween, but individuals and communities will have to make their own determinations about canceling or rescheduling activities for any reason, weather-related or otherwise.

