31 nonprofits to participate in annual Match Madness

In this year's annual Match Madness fundraising event hosted by the Partnership for Better Health, 31 local nonprofit organizations will participate to raise money for their respective missions.

The campaign aims to support nonprofits in raising core operating and program funds and help match funds they raise through the month of March. With the help of M&T Bank and the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation, the partnership's match fund this year will be $80,000. That pool of funds will be distributed proportionately among the nonprofits, based on the total funds raised by each organization.

“We began Match Madness five years ago with the purpose of helping our grantees build their fundraising capacity," said Ann Myers, gift planning officer, who manages the partnership’s campaign. "Funds raised have been used to support operating expenses, administrative costs, programs and services, and even to acquire new headquarters. The campaign’s success has grown significantly over the years.”