31 nonprofits to participate in annual Match Madness

In this year's annual Match Madness fundraising event hosted by the Partnership for Better Health, 31 local nonprofit organizations will participate to raise money for their respective missions.
The campaign aims to support nonprofits in raising core operating and program funds and help match funds they raise through the month of March. With the help of M&T Bank and the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation, the partnership's match fund this year will be $80,000. That pool of funds will be distributed proportionately among the nonprofits, based on the total funds raised by each organization.
“We began Match Madness five years ago with the purpose of helping our grantees build their fundraising capacity," said Ann Myers, gift planning officer, who manages the partnership’s campaign. "Funds raised have been used to support operating expenses, administrative costs, programs and services, and even to acquire new headquarters. The campaign’s success has grown significantly over the years.”
The campaign includes only nonprofits whose annual budgets are less than $5 million. This year's participants are: Amethyst Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, Big Brothers Big Sisters of York and Adams Counties, Carlisle Arts Learning Center, Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary, Camp Koala, Civic Club of Shippensburg, Community CARES, Cumberland Goodwill EMS, Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council, Cumberland Youth Cycling Development, Drew Michael Taylor Foundation, Employment Skills Center, Fresh Match (Farmers on the Square), Friends of Spring Township, Hope Station, Katie's Place of Shippensburg, LEAF Project, Maranatha-Carlisle, New Life Community Church, Perry County Council of the Arts, Perry County Literacy Council, Perry Housing Partnership, Perry Human Services, Project SHARE, Safe Harbour, Shippensburg Community Resource Coalition, Summery Program for Youth, the Mental Wellness Awareness Association, RASE Project and the Salvation Army.
Those who would like to donate through the campaign can do so in the month of March by sending a check to 274 Wilson St., Carlisle, PA 17013, with check's made payable to Partnership for Better Health, and the designated organization in the memo line. Donations can also be made online at www.ForBetterHealthPA.org.