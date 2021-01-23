 Skip to main content
No warnings or notices of violation issued in Harrisburg region during COVID-19 mitigation enforcement
No businesses in the Harrisburg region received COVID-19 mitigation violation notices from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 56 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Monday and Thursday.

Across the state, officers visited 1,110 businesses, issuing 30 warnings and 16 notices of violation.

According to the bureau, there were five violations in Punxsutawney, four in Allentown, three in Wilkes-Barre, two in Pittsburgh and one each in Erie and Philadelphia.

 

