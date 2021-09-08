No timeline for repairs to CenturyLink outage affecting Carlisle area customers

CenturyLink officials do not yet have an estimated time for the restoration of telephone services.

Carlisle-area customers, including nonprofit organizations like Project SHARE, reported telephone service were down as early as last Friday. While telephone service was restored Tuesday, long distance service remained down.

Stephanie Meisse, a spokesperson for Lumen Technologies, the parent company of CenturyLink, said the company is investigating service issues and believe the issues are cause by Hurricane Ida-related flooding in one of its Philadelphia sites.

"We are making progress, but don't have an estimated restoral time," she said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.