No smiles to fix: Midstate dentists, patients forced to adjust quickly while most care goes on hold during pandemic

Dr. Robert Serafin and Dr. Tamara Shore Serafin have started to settle into their new normal.
The owners of Serafin Family Dentistry had to adjust rapidly in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic spread through the country and forced statewide shutdowns.
Following American Dental Association guidelines, as well as mandates from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, they shut their general dentist practice to every patient except those in need of emergency care. They were busy calling patients to reschedule appointments, answering questions from others. They had to institute furloughs with their 10-person staff while constantly keeping them updated with the latest news.
It's been a hectic time for the couple, who are going to their office every day.
“I think every industry and every business is suffering in some way,” Tamara said. “To us, it’s just so difficult to be able to not care for our patients.”
Dental offices around Cumberland County have had to make serious changes amid the pandemic.
Some, like Serafin, in Carlisle, are open to patients in need of urgent treatment. Others, like Alba Orthodontics, in Mechanicsburg, are closed to all in-person visits. Alba is able to offer virtual services via video or smartphone to make sure patients are staying on track with their treatments.
“I think it’s starting to set in as to the reality that we’ll be out for an extended period of time,” Dr. Jeff Alba said. “We’re trying to stay on top of all the new regulations that come up from [local, federal, and dental associations].”
Alba was joking with the chairman of his residency training recently, telling him: "'I must’ve missed that week where they teach you how to deal with a global pandemic.'"
Impact on patients
Alba and Serafin are limited in what they can do for patients as long as pandemic-induced shutdowns are in place.
For Serafin, which is a general dentistry practice open since 2008 that treats patients of all ages, it means no routine check-ups or treating minor cavities. The Pennsylvania Dental Association allows only “emergency dental care to patients who have been suffering with severe pain and swelling, or who have had traumatic injuries to their teeth as a result of accidents,” according to a PDA press release in response to Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines issued March 26.
“Most of that right now is being done by phone consultations because it doesn’t fall into a category where anyone can come to the office and see them for,” Tamara said. “Our cellphone is on our answering machine, so any patient can reach us at any time.”
Serafin also can continue to provide access to an endodontist, a root canal specialist, and oral surgeons. The office is still able to get antibiotics from pharmacies to their patients.
Alba is not seeing any patients in-office. The staff is handling phone calls and rescheduling appointments originally set for April. They are also able to talk with patients via text, phone or by video on their laptops or smartphones. Serafin does not have the same virtual capabilities, Tamara said.
Alba said what makes orthodontics unique during this time is treatment is generally a series of appointments, not a one-time visit, which can impact the timeline for some patients. He said they are working with patients to provide flexibility with payment plans as well.
“Obviously the closure has had an impact on bringing new business in,” he said.
Alba, the son of Alba Orthodontics founder Dr. Fred Alba, said he is focused on patient welfare.
Technology aiding Alba
Digital and virtual technology is giving Alba a chance to provide some semblance of service, though.
Alba said he’s had to condense a few years of implementing different technology into about two weeks. There are still some things being fine-tuned.
“I said to [my wife], this digital [treatment was coming],” he said. “But with COVID, we’ve done it in two weeks.”
Alba Orthodontics is helping patients via text and video chats. Patients can text photos and ask questions at any time. The company’s Facebook page shared a video from Hurley and Volk Ortho showing patients how they can send photos using spoons and their smartphone.
“From what I’ve seen, the majority of people have been happy just sending the photos,” Alba said.
Alba also offers an online calendar, and texting allows staff to make sure patients are maintaining their braces or aligners and that everything is still going to plan.
“It’s really important that these things are monitored properly,” Alba said.
While Jeff Alba is concerned about overusing technology, he and Fred have been surprised by how helpful some of it has been during the past few weeks.
“We would be dead in the water [if this was five years ago],” Fred said. “The ability to even keep patients moving forward in these treatments [is huge].”
Alba also has a handful of 3D printers they use to make models of patients’ teeth. Those printers might become critically important soon. The Albas said they were contacted by the company that makes the printers and are preparing to print the COVID-19 nasal testing swabs that are in short supply in many parts of the country.
The model of 3D printers they have meet the specifications necessary to print the swabs. Once they receive the files and purchase the materials, they expect they could print a couple hundred swabs a day.
“It is neat that we can use our virtual technology to help,” Fred said.
Changes in staffing
With business slowed, Alba Orthodontics and Serafin Family Dentistry have had to make staffing adjustments.
The hygienist and assistants at Serafin are on furlough, Robert said. He plans to bring them back once business is allowed to fully open again.
“Our staff has been wonderful,” Tamara said. “We did a video Zoom call with everybody yesterday, we’re trying to keep everyone connected.”
They are also working with their bank on loan deferrals to help with costs.
Jeff Alba said they “still have our team intact for the most part,” but “we haven’t had our full staff here on a daily basis.”
“As a business, how do we have our teams still here and working while also having them home and safe?” he said. “It’s tough with the staff.”
Everyone wants a timeline
One of the biggest challenges for Alba and Serafin is the unknown.
The American Dental Association’s guidelines restricting procedures to only emergencies was extend to April 30, the same date the state’s stay-at-home mandate runs out if it isn’t extended.
It creates challenges as a business and for patients.
Serafin can only operate as a crew of two with scarcely any patients to assist. The longer employees are furloughed and the longer the business goes without normal operations, the tougher things are financially. A common question staff has had for the owners is what the timeline is.
Alba said they’re trying to help staff financially as well, as much as they can.
And the longer they must stay closed, the longer patients go without necessary treatment. Those with braces can only go so long before necessary wire adjustments become critical. Others are in a holding pattern, waiting to get theirs removed. And Serafin can still help patients with emergencies, but there are others who need minor treatment that could escalate to a serious need with a long delay in treatment.
But all they can do is wait.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.