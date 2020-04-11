No smiles to fix: Midstate dentists, patients forced to adjust quickly while most care goes on hold during pandemic

“I think it’s starting to set in as to the reality that we’ll be out for an extended period of time,” Dr. Jeff Alba said. “We’re trying to stay on top of all the new regulations that come up from [local, federal, and dental associations].”

Alba was joking with the chairman of his residency training recently, telling him: "'I must’ve missed that week where they teach you how to deal with a global pandemic.'"

Impact on patients

Alba and Serafin are limited in what they can do for patients as long as pandemic-induced shutdowns are in place.

For Serafin, which is a general dentistry practice open since 2008 that treats patients of all ages, it means no routine check-ups or treating minor cavities. The Pennsylvania Dental Association allows only “emergency dental care to patients who have been suffering with severe pain and swelling, or who have had traumatic injuries to their teeth as a result of accidents,” according to a PDA press release in response to Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines issued March 26.