No deaths after string of winter COVID cases at Cumberland County prison

Cumberland County has no active COVID-19 cases inside the county prison, and only one corrections officer is still in recovery, after a number of cases were reported over the winter, according to the county.

Data provided by the county at The Sentinel’s request indicates the county prison is faring better than most state-level correctional facilities, some of which have seen severe outbreaks.

No deaths from the coronavirus have occurred with either inmates or staff, according to the county.

The county prison has had 34 inmates test positive for COVID-19, all of them since mid-December, along with 37 correctional officers.

Inmates are quarantined on-site, and officers quarantine at home; all inmates, and all but one corrections officer, have recovered.

Tests are done on an as-needed basis, although all inmates are tested prior to release, according to the county; 412 inmates have been tested thus far.

The county’s prison population on Feb. 26 was 239 inmates, compared to 368 inmates listed exactly one year ago, according to Sentinel records.

In spring 2020, the county’s courts and district attorney announced plans to release some low-level offenders, and change bail policies to reduce the number of people being held before trial and allow for better social distancing in the prison.

