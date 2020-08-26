 Skip to main content
Nighttime closure set for I-81 rest area in Cumberland County
Nighttime closure set for I-81 rest area in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG — A rest area on Interstate 81 will be closed Thursday night so a PennDOT contractor can pave the southbound mainline and shoulder, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

The rest area, which is between Exit 44 (Route 465/Allen Road) and Exit 37 (Route 233/Newville), will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, PennDOT said.

The next available rest area is located about 50 miles south of the closed facility.

Weather permitting, the facility will be closed again during the same hours on Sept. 3 so the contractor can continue paving.

This work is part of a 10.5-mile project on I-81 in Cumberland County.

