Nighttime closure planned later this month for I-81 ramp to Route 581 in Camp Hill

PennDOT announced a nighttime closure is planned for the ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Route 581 (Camp Hill) later in July so a contractor can perform concrete repairs on the ramp.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9 p.m. July 24 until 6 a.m. July 25, PennDOT said in a news release. A detour will be in place using northbound I-81 to westbound Route 944 (Wertzville Road) to southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581. A backup date is set for the night of July 25.

This work is part of a 12.85-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships. The project consists of milling, base replacement, concrete pavement patching, minor drainage, ADA ramps, paving, traffic counter site repair and other miscellaneous construction on Interstate 81 from Route 15/Enola in East Pennsboro Township, to Route 581/Lambs Gap Road in Hampden Township.

This project is expected to be completed by November 21, 2023.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $21.8 million project.