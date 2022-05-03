Night work to begin on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County

Night work is scheduled to begin Sunday on a 1.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County, PennDOT says.

The contractor will work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, with the possibility of work on Friday to make up for rain days, PennDOT said.

The project extends from the intersection with Route 114 in Silver Spring Township to Route 581 in Hampden Township. Work consists of a pavement overlay, base replacement, milling, drainage improvements, ADA ramp updates, pavement markings and other construction.

There will be traffic shifts and temporary lane closures.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. of New Enterprise is the prime contractor on the $2,920,682 project. Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 12.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0