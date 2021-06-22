Newville Road to be closed at Route 11 in Southampton Township for reconstruction work

Newville Road will be closed at Route 11, and Route 11 will be reduced to a single lane, during reconstruction work at the intersection in Southampton Township, according to PennDOT.

The work will begin Monday and run through Aug. 18. Newville Road will be closed during this time, and a detour will be in place using Route 11 and Foltz Road.

During the work, Route 11 will also be reduced to a single lane with two portable, temporary traffic signals being used to alternate northbound and southbound traffic through the work zone.

The work is part of a resurfacing project on Route 11 from Morris Street and the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Borough to Foltz Road/Kline Road in Southampton Township.

The project will consist of resurfacing the existing road, milling within Shippensburg Borough, full-depth reconstruction at the intersection, base replacement, minor drainage improvements, guardrail replacement, ADA ramp improvements and other miscellaneous construction over 4.57 miles.

Cottle's Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, Pennsylvania, has the contract for the $3.5 million project. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 5.

