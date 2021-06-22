 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newville Road to be closed at Route 11 in Southampton Township for reconstruction work
0 Comments
alert top story

Newville Road to be closed at Route 11 in Southampton Township for reconstruction work

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Newville Road closure

Newville Road will be closed at Route 11 in Southampton Township for intersection construction.

 provided by PennDOT

Newville Road will be closed at Route 11, and Route 11 will be reduced to a single lane, during reconstruction work at the intersection in Southampton Township, according to PennDOT.

The work will begin Monday and run through Aug. 18. Newville Road will be closed during this time, and a detour will be in place using Route 11 and Foltz Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During the work, Route 11 will also be reduced to a single lane with two portable, temporary traffic signals being used to alternate northbound and southbound traffic through the work zone.

The work is part of a resurfacing project on Route 11 from Morris Street and the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Borough to Foltz Road/Kline Road in Southampton Township.

The project will consist of resurfacing the existing road, milling within Shippensburg Borough, full-depth reconstruction at the intersection, base replacement, minor drainage improvements, guardrail replacement, ADA ramp improvements and other miscellaneous construction over 4.57 miles.

Cottle's Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, Pennsylvania, has the contract for the $3.5 million project. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 5.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for June 17
Police Log

Sentinel police log for June 17

Today's Sentinel police log includes an investigation into wires and a pole down in Shippensburg Township, as well as a minor crash investigation in West Pennsboro Township.

Sentinel police log for June 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for June 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes an incident involving juveniles at Newville park, an apartment search that resulted in drug and firearm charges, and a vehicle theft investigation in Lower Allen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News