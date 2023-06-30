If everything goes the way Newville officials hope, the borough will be able to complete two projects in two years without spending borough funds.

The projects include updates to the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail's trailhead at 23 McFarland St. and the replacement of the spray pad in Newville Community Park at 50 West St.

The borough council approved a motion during its meeting Tuesday night to request permission from the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities to combine separate grants the borough received for each of the two projects.

Both grants came from the authorities and expire at the end of the year, with unused money to be returned, Council Member Jack Ericksen said.

Combining the funds would allow the borough to complete the entirety of the trailhead improvement project, which includes paving the existing parking lot, installing seven new parking spaces and adding a concrete building pad. The council also approved the extension of the project's completion date from the end of the year to April 30.

"We would reapply next year for splash pad funding," Ericksen said.

Officials opened two bids for the trailhead project at the council's May 30 meeting. Both bids came in higher than the borough's $77,655 trailhead improvement grant from the authority, with the low bidder, Rogele Inc. out of Harrisburg, offering $160,196 for the full scope of the work.

If the borough combines the $89,000 grant it received to replace the spray pad in the park with the current trailhead grant money, it would be able to finance the trailhead project almost exclusively through grants.

The plan hinges on a few key factors. These include receiving permission from the county to combine the funds and ensuring that the low bidder would still be willing to complete the project for the bid price in spite of the council rejecting all bids for the trailhead project at its previous meeting.

"We have 60 days from when we rejected the bids, or when the bids came in, to actually do something different with the bids," said Tim Cormany, vice president of planning at Chambersburg-based engineering firm Martin and Martin Inc.

He believes the trailhead improvement project could still be complete by the the end of the year, but an extension provides a cushion.

The council's plan also relies on the borough receiving a grant next year to replace the existing spray pad at the park with a splash pad. The spray pad was installed in 1998 and allows water to rain down from elevated nozzles, while a splash pad features a concrete pad with jets to push water up from the ground.

While the borough isn't guaranteed to receive a grant for the splash pad next year, Ken Tuckey, treasurer of the Newville Economic Development Authority, believes it "looks pretty good" that the project will be funded.

Borough Solicitor Marcus McKnight said the splash pad project was never bid out and that a contractor that had previously expressed interest in the work didn't believe it could complete it by the end of the year or that it would be within the borough's allotted grant funding.

"If we return the splash pad money, we're not going to get the paving done at all and we're not going to have a splash pad," Council Member Joe Kindon said. "So this is the only step forward that accomplishes both."

The borough remains in the midst of an ongoing forensic audit conducted by the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office that began after the December discovery of financial discrepancies, a finding that led the council to fire long-time Borough Manager Fred Potzer in January.

McKnight said the borough can't afford to complete any projects that aren't fully funded by grants, saying Newville doesn't have funds for projects that aren't already allocated to "essential fields."

"In the midst of our financial crisis to actually do a project and get it completed with other money, not our own, is fully taking advantage of grants and also encouraging people that we're not going to sit back and just say, 'woe is us,'" he said. "We're trying to get things done."

