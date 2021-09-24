 Skip to main content
Newville man wins second big payout from Pa. lottery
Newville man wins second big payout from Pa. lottery

A day after a scratch-off revealed a million-dollar win, Ray Boose Jr. looked at a new home.

“I won on a Friday and went to see a house that Saturday. It’s under contract,” he said.

The Newville man on Thursday was presented with a commemorative check for the $1 million Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket he purchased on Aug. 27 from Ugo on North Baltimore Avenue in Mount Holly Springs.

“The day I won $1 million, my wife asked me to go to Ugo, and I had a few other tickets I wanted to cash,” he said. “I was sitting out in the parking lot scratching it and was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I was speechless. I called my wife. It just didn’t seem real.”

Boose says he enjoys getting the scratch-off tickets, and he previously won another big prize — $100,000 from a Mining for Millions ticket earlier this year.

The father of two and grandfather of five plans on moving into the new home, which will put him closer to where he works at a plumbing warehouse.

Ugo will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

