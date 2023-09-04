It was around early July when Newville officials got the news: a cash flow analysis revealed that the borough's financial situation was worse than anticipated.

"We were going to be out of money at the end of August," Borough Solicitor Marcus McKnight said at the borough council meeting last Tuesday.

With real estate tax revenue mostly collected as of June, he said the borough has limited resources coming in on a regular basis. So the borough made arrangements to document and borrow money from the Newville Water & Sewer Authority.

The authority helped the borough through what McKnight referred to as its "darkest days" from January to March until real estate tax revenue began coming in, and provided additional support in August.

However, nearly $800,000 will soon be on the way, courtesy of a fast-tracked state process.

The borough held a special meeting July 17, followed by a hearing with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, during which they were approved for Act 47 assistance.

According to the department, Act 47 requires the department to financially assist municipalities that are experiencing "severe financial difficulties" for residents' health, welfare and safety.

Newville's "severe financial difficulties" were brought to light after the discovery of financial discrepancies in December, which launched a Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office investigation and led to the dismissal of longtime Borough Manager Fred Potzer in January.

The investigation includes an ongoing forensic audit, and McKnight said officials are looking at information dating back to 2015.

Incoming loans

At Tuesday's meeting, McKnight said the borough was approved to receive a $500,000 interest-free loan from the Department of Community and Economic Development to help with essential bills through March.

He anticipates the funds to arrive by the end of the first full week of September.

Essential bills include various insurance and employee payrolls, McKnight said.

"Plus, we need to have enough money to pay people who've been waiting patiently like our accountant, engineers and even our lawyers ... because we really haven't been paid since last year," he said.

The department has also recommended that the borough apply for a second interest-free loan for $291,723.

This could help with expenses including the borough's $195,687 loan from Mid Penn Bank, reimbursement for Newville Water & Sewer Authority and other unpaid bills. It would also cover the $15,044 the borough owes to PennDOT.

McKnight said the borough's share of PennDOT money is being held because previous PennDOT funds were used improperly in the past.

"This is the money we need to pay back in order to get the 2024 payment from PennDOT," he said.

While the borough has yet to submit an application for the second loan, McKnight said it's likely it will receive the funding.

"[The department] indicated that if we applied for it, we will receive it, and they hope to be able to process that second loan and get the money to us by October," he said.

McKnight said the borough saw an "extraordinary amount of reaction" at the state level to meet municipal needs.

"Once it was identified, we acted promptly, we had the hearing, we filled out the applications ... and they (the department) worked as hard as fast as they can to get the funds to us," he said.

While he hasn't seen the repayment schedule yet, McKnight said the borough's first payment for the loans is due next fall. Each annual payment will be $50,000 for the next 10 years, he said.

Remaining expenses

Neither loan would provide funding for nearly $257,000 owed in pension funds for borough employees and police.

"Money that should have been put into the pension funds wasn't, and so they've been holding money on us and we have to reimburse them," McKnight said. "But they're good with an installment plan to do that."

McKnight said fire tax reimbursement will also not be covered by the incoming state funding.

He said the borough is missing nearly $67,000 of tax revenue that was supposed to be allocated for the fire department.

State loans will also not pay for items like new police radios, about $50,000, or the eventual move to the borough's newly constructed municipal building along South High Street, which is estimated to cost $40,000.

These expenses should be accounted for in the borough's 2024 budget, according to an email McKnight received from Andrew Sheaf, the local government policy manager with Community and Economic Development.

Looking ahead

No date has been selected for the borough's move to the new building.

McKnight said the borough is waiting for an occupancy permit to make the change, and until it received the loans to cover essential bills, funding to transfer services like phones and internet to the new space wasn't available.

The search continues for an interim or permanent borough manager, an expense to be funded in part by a $200,000 grant the borough received from the department in the spring.

While interviews have been conducted, McKnight said the borough first wants to take care of essential bills to determine what funding remains available for a new manager.

"The last thing that we want is to hire someone and then find out that the cash flow isn't sufficient yet to pay all the salary and benefits," he said.

A vacancy also exists on the council after former council member Olive "Joey" Diehl's April resignation.

No interviews have been conducted for the South Ward seat, but Borough Secretary Jody Hoffman said two people have expressed interest.

Of these, one does not live in the South Ward so is not qualified, and the other hasn't attend any of the meetings.

Hoffman said the borough plans to advertise again for the position.

McKnight said if no one applies, there is a process by which the court can fill the seat, but the borough is "a long way" from doing that.

"Again, we're in a crisis mode," he said. "So believe me, we have stretched our limited personnel resources as far as we could, in terms of getting central things done."

However, in spite of the crisis, borough operations and events are continuing.

"The amazing thing is, people worked together to make the park program work," McKnight said. "The various events have not been canceled. Each one has gone on, and has been well attended."

Borough Council President Scott Penner said another thing that Act 47 does is place the borough at the front of the line for grant funding, which could open up the possibility of different projects.

McKnight said he remains optimistic.

"We're hoping that now that we understand our own financial needs, that we can now meet them and then continue the process of trying to make a better community," he said.

