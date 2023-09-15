A new restaurant is on the way to the space that formerly held Mancino's Italian Delight in West Pennsboro Township.

Newville Diner is tentatively anticipated to open at 399 Carlisle Road Oct. 15 as a second location for CC's Kitchen in Mechanicsburg, Owner Asham Moawad said.

The space will feature CC's same family-style breakfast, lunch and dinner menu options that include eggs, seafood, meatloaf, lasagna and more.

Mancino's announced its closure via Facebook in December due to "COVID closures and losses and lack of staffing."

Moawad said he wanted to expand to the area because there aren't many other restaurant options nearby.

"We just decided to open a place over there because there's no place around for the people to go out to eat," he said.

He said he looks forward to providing additional jobs and dining options in the area.

