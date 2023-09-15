A new restaurant is on the way to the space that formerly held Mancino's Italian Delight in West Pennsboro Township.
Newville Diner is tentatively anticipated to open at 399 Carlisle Road Oct. 15 as a second location for
CC's Kitchen in Mechanicsburg, Owner Asham Moawad said.
The space will feature CC's same family-style breakfast, lunch and dinner menu options that include eggs, seafood, meatloaf, lasagna and more.
Mancino's announced its closure via Facebook in December due to "COVID closures and losses and lack of staffing."
Moawad said he wanted to expand to the area because there aren't many other restaurant options nearby.
"We just decided to open a place over there because there's no place around for the people to go out to eat," he said.
He said he looks forward to providing additional jobs and dining options in the area.
A survey of 2,000 adults revealed that three in 10 Americans experience 'menu anxiety' when ordering food from a restaurant.
Photos: 2023 Cumberland Ag Expo
Cody Bowman of Orangeville drives his horses during the Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
An International Harvester tractor is displayed during the Cumberland Ag at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Acoustic musician Colby Dove performs at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds during the Cumberland Ag Expo Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Charlie Fawks of Newburg pulls a barrel train with his tractor at the during the Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Children practice their milking skills during the Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Aug. 17.
Maddie Seiler
People line up for food during the Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Award winning flowers brighten up a table at the Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Tamey Skelton of Carlisle and Bryan Nischalke of Carlisle examine flower displays during the Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Michael Fratantuono of Newville checks out crafts on display during the Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Award winning grapes grace the fruit display during the Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Plated tomatoes are displayed among other vegetables during the Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Corey Wagner of Doylesburg drives his horses at the Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
The Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull was held Thursday evening at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds.
Maddie Seiler
Bruce Lemmon of Newville drives a tractor during the Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
A crowd watches the Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull Thursday evening at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds.
Maddie Seiler
The Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull was held Thursday evening at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds.
Maddie Seiler
Chris Laughman of New Bloomfield drives his horses during Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Cody Bowman of Orangeville drives his horses during the Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
The Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull was held Thursday evening at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds.
Maddie Seiler
People check out tractors on display during Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Corey Wagner of Doylesburg drives his horses at the Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Cody Bowman of Orangeville drives his horses at the Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Chris Laughman of New Bloomfield drives his horses at the Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
The Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull was held Thursday evening at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds.
Maddie Seiler
Chris Laughman of New Bloomfield drives his horses at the Cumberland Ag Expo's Draft Horse Pull at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Tractors are displayed during the Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.