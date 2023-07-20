Faced with financial insecurity, Newville is looking for answers.

For now, at least, the answer will be Act 47.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Act 47 requires the department to financially assist municipalities that are experiencing “severe financial difficulties” to “ensure the health, safety and welfare of their citizens.”

“It’s an interest-free loan to pay off our bills and provide us enough cash flow to get through this year and into next year,” said Marcus McKnight, the borough’s solicitor. “It also enables us to apply for grants, state and federal grants.”

The issue was discussed at Monday night’s special meeting of the Newville Borough Council. A resolution was passed that allows the borough to apply for Act 47 assistance.

Within the next few weeks, the Department of Community and Economic Development will have a hearing to determine whether Act 47 applies to Newville’s financial situation.

The borough also recently received two grants from the American Rescue Plan Act, which it has applied to be joined into one grant. If the application is successful, the borough will use it to pave a new parking lot for the Cumberland Valley Rail-Trail.

The dire financial situation is due in large part to December’s discovery of financial discrepancies, which resulted in the January firing of Borough Manager Fred Potzer. The reason for Potzer’s firing was described as “willful misconduct” by McKnight. The borough, which is still under investigation by Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, is still without a manager.

“We know that there’s been some inappropriate things that happened,” McKnight said. “As a result, we’re not getting paid money that we normally would be getting.”

No charges have been filed amid the county's investigation.

At least for now, McKnight said that the borough will survive.

“Right now (financially) we’re holding our own,” he said. “The actions we’ve taken are meant to stabilize things for the next few years.”

Another local municipality — Harrisburg — has been under Act 47 designation since 2010, when it faced severe financial issues. Under Act 47, Harrisburg has enacted higher taxes and significantly improved its finances, according to the Department of Community and Economic Development.