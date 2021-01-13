Newburg restaurant closed for COVID-19 violations

A Cumberland County restaurant was among 24 in the state that were closed for violations of COVID-19 mitigation orders.

Country Store Cafe in Newburg was ordered closed after it was confirmed to be operating in violation of the mitigation orders and management refused to make corrections while the inspector was present, according to a news release from the Department of Agriculture.

In Cumberland County, 20 restaurants were inspected between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10. Nine of those were in response to COVID-related complaints.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elsewhere in the Midstate, three restaurants each were closed in Lancaster County and in York County.

In addition to routine food safety inspections and inspections prompted by customer complaints, the department is also inspecting restaurants for mitigation requirements, including masking of employees offering take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up services.

In the last week, the department’s Bureau of Food Safety performed 729 inspections, 130 of which were following up on COVID-specific complaints. The department received 171 food facility COVID-19 related complaints, and 90 of those complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.