New York governor signs limo safety bills inspired by deadly crash where Boiling Springs grad died

Among the 20 total victims in the crash were Brian Hough, 46, a 1990 graduate of Boiling Springs High School, and his father-in-law, James Schnurr, 71. They were pedestrians in the parking lot of Apple Barrel Country Store when the limousine collided with a parked SUV. The driver of the limousine also was killed.

The operator of the company involved in the crash, Nauman Hussain, has pleaded not guilty to 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter. He awaits trial in March.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just weeks before the crash, the limo had failed a state inspection that examined such things as the chassis, suspension and brakes.

A 2015 wreck on Long Island killed four young women on a winery tour when the limo was T-boned while trying to make a U-turn.

Lawmakers last year passed a budget that increased penalties for operating a limo without proper licensing or violating safety rules. They also authorized state police and transportation officials to seize the license plates of noncompliant vehicles.

But lawmakers and the governor disagreed last year on several other bills that in part addressed the oversight of stretch limousines and their operators. The governor had proposed banning stretch limos but later dropped the idea.