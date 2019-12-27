First Night Carlisle will not take place this year, 21 years after it first started.
Committee organizers are taking a break this year to reorganize and raise funds with plans to return next year.
This week, First Night Carlisle Director Amy Routson shared a less-than-rosy assessment of the event's future.
Here is a look at other New Year's Eve options across the Midstate:
Mechanicsburg: Wrench Drop
The Wrench Drop runs from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in downtown Mechanicsburg.
The event features games and music by DJ Bob Arbogast. Food and beverages will be sold by Washington Fire Company, Eckles Ice Cream Fountain and Lucky Penny Burger Co. food truck located near First Church of God on East Main Street.
The 10½-foot, lighted wrench drops at midnight in front of Washington Fire Company, 53 E. Main St. The event is free.
Parking is available at the borough parking lot, East Strawberry Avenue (enter from Arch Street); Myers-Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory; the former Minnich Garage (enter from Arch Street); PNC parking lot, Locust and South Market streets; and street parking where available. Information is available at www.wrenchdrop.org.
Lower Allen Township: Lowering of the Yellow Breeches
Lower Allen Township runs the “lowering of the breeches,” a family-friendly celebration with refreshments, music and games from 8 p.m. until midnight at the Barn in Lower Allen Township Park, 4075 Lisburn Road.
The event is free, although participants are encouraged to bring donations of canned goods or other dry food items to benefit Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
Shippensburg: Anchor Drop
The Rotary Club of Shippensburg will host the 16th annual Drop the Anchor in downtown Shippensburg. The family-friendly, community event will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The event will feature carriage rides by Cromer's Carriages, entertainment and inflatables from Phantom Shadow and party favors from Beistle Co. The borough will close King Street around 6 p.m. between Fayette and Penn streets for the event, and traffic will be detoured around the center of town. Free parking is available downtown in the borough lot between Burd Street and Martin Avenue and Seneca Street and McCreary Avenue near the police station. Metered on-street parking spaces are always free after 5 p.m.
Dillsburg: Pickle Drop
Now in its 26th year, Dillsburg's New Year's Eve festivities run from 4:30 p.m. until midnight in downtown Dillsburg, with Mr. Pickle lowered at midnight on East Hanover Street, followed by fireworks.
The event begins with an early celebration at 4:30 p.m. at Dillsburg Elementary School, which includes the “Lil’ Dill Drop” at 7 p.m. Food, including fried pickles and pickle soup, will be available at the Dillsburg Senior Center. Movies will be screened at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and live music at Dillsburg VFW.
Most activities are free.
Harrisburg: Strawberry Drop
The city of Harrisburg’s New Year’s Eve celebration at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center, 10 N. Second St., Harrisburg, runs from 9 p.m. until 12:30 a.m., culminating with the midnight strawberry drop and fireworks.
Countdown to Kid-Night runs from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in the MLK Government Center. Activities include a craft for the kids, giant yard games, a photo booth, party hats and a balloon drop (featuring 1,000 balloons), followed by a milk and cookies toast and dance party.
Information is available at www.harrisburgpa.gov/nye.
Hershey: Raising of the Hershey’s Kiss
Hershey hosts its New Year’s Eve Celebration with music and Hershey’s Kiss raising from 9 p.m. to midnight on Chocolatetown Square, Chocolate and Park avenues. Events are free.
Hershey First United Methodist Church will host outdoor games in the Courtyard, and cookies and hot beverages in the Social Hall from 7 to 10 p.m.
“Rock through the Decades” starts at 9 p.m. in the square and features bands performing hits of the 1970s through today. Performing will be the Mahoney Brothers’ Jukebox Heroes, 9-10 p.m., and Pentagon from 10:30 to 11:55 p.m.
The countdown begins at 11:55 p.m. for the raising of the giant Hershey’s Kiss replica at midnight and fireworks. Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information check out www.hersheynewyears.org/events.
New Bloomfield: Huckleberry Drop
A large huckleberry will be lowered from the courthouse clock tower at midnight in downtown on the square at Main and Carlisle streets in New Bloomfield. Leading up to midnight will be music by a DJ, a raffle to benefit a local charity, and free hot dogs and hot chocolate.
Duncannon: Sled Drop
The sled will be lowered at midnight. The event is hosted by Duncannon Parks & Recreation starting at 10 p.m. at the historic Clarks Ferry Tavern property, 603 N. Market St., Duncannon.