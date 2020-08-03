New unemployment boost could take 'several months' if federal formula gets more complicated, state labor secretary says

“If it’s a flat rate, we can do that relatively simply,” Oleksiak said during a media call Monday. “If there is anything that involves a percentage of a person’s income, and unemployment benefits are based on that percentage, that could take us a considerable amount of time for us to adapt to that system, as long as three to four months depending on the particulars of it.”

The issue is one of how the nation’s unemployment benefits are set up, with each state running its own system, albeit with the financial backstop of the federal government.

The $600 flat weekly add-on was pitched in March, as part of the CARES Act, as being a simple fix to a sudden spike in unemployment. But with that benefit expiring at the end of July, Congress and the Trump administration have been divided on a fix.

"If it's $600 [flat], we should be able to do that in a matter of days," Oleksiak said regarding any future unemployment enhancements. "If it's a percentage of income, that's a whole different story ... it could take several months."

Fiscal conservatives, such as Pennsylvania’s Republican senator, Pat Toomey, have expressed concerns that some workers will make more on unemployment than they did working prior to the pandemic, a disincentive to find new jobs and re-open the economy.