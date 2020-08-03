New unemployment boost could take 'several months' if federal formula gets more complicated, state labor secretary says

Pennsylvania’s labor secretary predicted Monday that it could take three to four months for the state to overhaul the formulas used in its unemployment insurance system to match a new federal plan being talked about as part of the next COVID-19 relief package.
Monday brought no concrete movement in Washington, D.C., on the next round of pandemic assistance, despite the enhanced unemployment benefits offered under the March CARES Act having expired last week.
But the most detailed replacement proposal from Senate Republicans, the HEALS Act, would involve replacing the now-expired $600 weekly federal unemployment add-on with a $200 weekly enhancement through September.
In October, states would begin paying out unemployment insurance at 70% of workers’ lost wages, although states can apply for waivers to continue the flat-dollar addition for up to two more months, according to a bill summary circulated by the Senate Republican Policy Committee.
Unemployment normally pays out just under 50% of workers’ prior wages, on average, depending on the formula used by a given state.
Critics of the plan have said that extra federal unemployment dollars issued as a percent of workers’ pay, as opposed to a flat add-on, will be too complicated and add delays, something that would likely happen in Pennsylvania, state labor secretary Jerry Oleksiak said.
“If it’s a flat rate, we can do that relatively simply,” Oleksiak said during a media call Monday. “If there is anything that involves a percentage of a person’s income, and unemployment benefits are based on that percentage, that could take us a considerable amount of time for us to adapt to that system, as long as three to four months depending on the particulars of it.”
The issue is one of how the nation’s unemployment benefits are set up, with each state running its own system, albeit with the financial backstop of the federal government.
The $600 flat weekly add-on was pitched in March, as part of the CARES Act, as being a simple fix to a sudden spike in unemployment. But with that benefit expiring at the end of July, Congress and the Trump administration have been divided on a fix.
"If it's $600 [flat], we should be able to do that in a matter of days," Oleksiak said regarding any future unemployment enhancements. "If it's a percentage of income, that's a whole different story ... it could take several months."
Fiscal conservatives, such as Pennsylvania’s Republican senator, Pat Toomey, have expressed concerns that some workers will make more on unemployment than they did working prior to the pandemic, a disincentive to find new jobs and re-open the economy.
In a statement last week, Toomey cautioned that “if Congress is going to move forward with additional legislation, it should be narrowly focused and support economic reopening efforts.”
But Democrats, including Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, have said a quick renewal of the $600 enhancement stands to do much more good than harm, given sustained levels of unemployment.
“From what I’ve seen from the proposals Republicans released this week, one thing is clear: if enacted, they would be an economic catastrophe for America and a disaster for middle class families and essential workers,” Casey said in a statement to The Sentinel during last week’s discussions.
Oleksiak also said Monday that Pennsylvania has now cleared 94% of unemployment claims made since the beginning March 15, when the full economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt.
The remaining 6% of the roughly two million new unemployment claims made in that period have an issue that will require more intensive review by state labor staff before a claim is paid out or denied, Oleksiak said.
His department has increased staffing by 122% since the pandemic began, a hiring spree largely funded through federal assistance dollars. The state is also paying out unemployment claims on a line of credit from the federal government, having exhausted its unemployment insurance trust fund. Oleksiak said Monday that Pennsylvania has done so before, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash, and was successfully able to replenish its trust fund in the years following and reimburse the federal government ahead of schedule.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was estimated at 13% in June; the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro region’s unemployment rate clocked in at 11.5%, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared to 3.9% in June 2019.
