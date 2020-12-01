New sites to offer free COVID-19 testing to anyone, regardless of presence of symptoms

Another testing site will open Friday in Butler County. Those testing sites will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 6.

According to state Director of Testing Michael Huff, these sites will be able to test up to 450 people per day, per location, and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The site will offer PCR nasal swab diagnostic tests on a drive-thru or walk-in basis for patients ages 3 and older.

Huff suggested that residents bring their photo ID and insurance card, but no appointments at these clinics are necessary and all testing will be provided for free.

Results will be available in about two to seven days, Huff said. Anyone who tests positive will be required to isolate for 14 days and asked to take part in the state's contact tracing efforts.

As the teams move through the state to offer testing clinics, Huff said AMI will continue to provide pop-up testing sites in areas of concern or where an outbreak occurs, and testing sites already available through partnerships, such as those at Walmart and CVS, will remain open — though those testing sites usually require patients to have symptoms before testing.