New sites to offer free COVID-19 testing to anyone, regardless of presence of symptoms

Cumberland County and the state as a whole saw fewer new cases of COVID-19 in the latest report from the state Department of Health, but there were also a smaller number of tests reported to the state.
While the holiday weekend is likely the reason Tuesday's report looked more like data collected on Sundays and reported on Mondays, state officials announced they are going to change their testing strategy to make sure more people are tested.
Through an expanded contract with AMI Expeditionary Health Care, over the next 12 weeks, five strike teams will offer testing sites in the 61 counties that don't have a county health department. For the first time, these testing sites will be open to anyone who wants a test, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.
“Every day COVID continues to spread in the commonwealth, every day our numbers continue to rise, and that puts our health care system and our health care workers at greater risk,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “To help stop the spread, we are announcing a new testing strategy in the commonwealth, one that will help improve access to testing for Pennsylvanians in every region of the state.”
Wolf said that starting Wednesday, testing will be offered in four counties with recent rapid rise of COVID-19: Bedford County, Tioga County, Northampton County and Mifflin County, whose testing site will also be open to Juniata County residents. Addresses of those testing sites will be available on the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov.
Another testing site will open Friday in Butler County. Those testing sites will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 6.
According to state Director of Testing Michael Huff, these sites will be able to test up to 450 people per day, per location, and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The site will offer PCR nasal swab diagnostic tests on a drive-thru or walk-in basis for patients ages 3 and older.
Huff suggested that residents bring their photo ID and insurance card, but no appointments at these clinics are necessary and all testing will be provided for free.
Results will be available in about two to seven days, Huff said. Anyone who tests positive will be required to isolate for 14 days and asked to take part in the state's contact tracing efforts.
As the teams move through the state to offer testing clinics, Huff said AMI will continue to provide pop-up testing sites in areas of concern or where an outbreak occurs, and testing sites already available through partnerships, such as those at Walmart and CVS, will remain open — though those testing sites usually require patients to have symptoms before testing.
Wolf on Tuesday said this is a new strategy for the state to offer more testing to more people. He said this will be a considerable change from earlier this year in which only 67,000 tests were completed between March and May. Currently, the state has the capacity to perform that many tests in a single day.
Local numbers
Though testing capacity is much higher than it was earlier in the pandemic, factors like holidays and weekends can help prevent testing from either taking place or being reported quickly.
The state Department of Health reported that it received 47,836 test results by Saturday evening, but the number of tests fell to 33,486 reported results for Monday's update from the department. For Tuesday's report, the department received only 38,752 test results overall.
That was reflected locally with a lower than average number of positive cases, as well as lower than average negative tests reported.
Cumberland County in Tuesday's report had 68 new cases of COVID-19, the second straight day of case counts below 100, but only the sixth time in the last 15 days with a double-digit number.
However, the department also reported that there were only 60 negative tests reported — far fewer than the nearly 200 to almost 400 negative tests reported each day for the county. With 60 new negative tests and 49 confirmed positives (the other 19 being probable cases), the county's positivity rate judging by just those figures is around 44% compared to the 20% to 30% the county had been seeing.
Other counties also saw lower numbers of new cases, though York County was still in the triple digits with 136 positives. Franklin County was the outlier in the region with 186 cases, while Blair County continued its streak of 90 cases.
Elsewhere in the region, Dauphin County had 57 cases and Lebanon County had 50 cases. Bedford and Mifflin counties, the target counties for the first testing clinics, saw fewer new cases than on Sunday, but, like Cumberland County, also saw fewer tests overall reported.
Though the number of new positives were lower due to the link to less data being reported, the state's number of new deaths was the highest single-day increase since May 14.
Statewide, there were 180 deaths reported. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said on Monday that while deaths in nursing homes are rising, the percentage of those deaths among total recorded COVID-19 deaths is lower than it was in the spring. Levine said this is due to community spread outside of those facilities.
The number of deaths were also up across the region. Cumberland County had three deaths in the Tuesday report, and Bedford and Blair counties saw three deaths each. There were eight deaths in York County, seven in Mifflin County, six in Franklin County, four deaths in Lebanon County, two in Perry County and one each in Fulton and Huntingdon counties.
Also rising in Cumberland County were hospitalizations due to COVID-19. After a large jump over the weekend, the county saw 12 more people hospitalized for the disease since Monday, with 121 people now in the hospital. Of those patients, 20 are in the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.
Across the state, hospitalizations increased from 4,405 to 4,631 patients with COVID-19, with 970 of those in the ICU, an increase from 918 ICU patients on Monday.
