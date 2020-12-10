New shutdown orders prompt call for 'all hands on deck' support for Carlisle area businesses

Ashleigh Corby, owner of Market Cross Pub on North Hanover Street in Carlisle, said she was nervous when new mitigation orders were announced Thursday afternoon, but her 8-year-old son reminded her to stay positive and that’s what she plans to do.
“I have to think positive and I still have opportunities to make money,” she said. “I need to focus on those opportunities and make the best of what I’ve got because, quite frankly, I can’t change it.”
Gov. Tom Wolf in a news conference Thursday afternoon issued a new set of COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Pennsylvania that includes closing indoor dining, indoor gyms and entertainment venues, as well as pausing youth sports and in-person extracurricular activities.
The orders came as Cumberland County and the state have seen the number of COVID cases increase exponentially.
“This is the worst time for something like this to hit these family business owners,” said Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association. “We must do our part to slow this spread, but also find a way to support these small businesses. While mitigation must be done we also want it to be fair among merchants no matter the size.”
Corby said friends and family have been affected by the virus, including a family friend who is on a ventilator. That’s who she thinks about as she faces what the pandemic has thrown at the hospitality industry.
“We will stay strong. We will come up with innovative ideas to make as much profit off of takeout delivery and outdoor dining as we possibly can. Market Cross will not close down. I am confident with my staff and my community around me that we will pull through this,” she said.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort to support these businesses. So buy gifts cards, do take-out or curbside pick-up. Do what you can because we will get through this together,” said Michelle Crowley, president of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce.
Crowley said the chamber represents more than 700 area businesses from the hospitality, business, entertainment and health sectors.
“They are all hurting and need our help,” she said.
Two chamber programs have already been supporting businesses. The “It’s Our Treat” program has been recognizing frontline workers with lunches purchased from local restaurants and gift cards from local businesses. The “Think Big Shop Small” program encourages shoppers to buy goods and services from area retailers and restaurants.
“These programs are going well and we are going to be doing more over the next few weeks,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
White said DCA is working closely with restaurants to design and set up outdoor dining options.
In a message posted to its Facebook page, Destination Carlisle urged patience with downtown merchants, organizations and service providers as they adapt to the new regulations.
“Please continue to support them even if it’s through take-out and online ordering. It’s make or break season for nearly everyone, so let’s rally once again around our small businesses and do what we can to support them and each other,” the post said.
At the regular meeting of the Carlisle borough council Thursday night, Mayor Tim Scott echoed messages from the state as he urged Carlisle residents to help by staying home unless absolutely necessary, wearing a mask, social distancing and not hosting or attending gatherings with those outside their homes.
“Taking these precautions protects our neighbors, family, and friends, as well as our doctors, nurses, and health care workers,” he said. “The more precautionary steps communities take now could prevent the necessity for additional measures.”
Representatives from organizations representing the hospitality industry said the new closures deal a significant blow to the industry.
John Longstreet, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, said in a statement the new mitigation efforts will be “devastating to the hospitality industry,” noting that this round of restaurant shutdowns comes without the safety net provided by the Paycheck Protection Program and additional unemployment benefits, and there’s no guarantee Congress will act soon.
“Many of our industry’s employees used up their unemployment compensation eligibility from the first shutdown. Restaurants find it increasingly challenging to conduct outdoor dining as temperatures dip and realistically cannot survive on takeout, delivery and carry out alone,” he said.
While commending Wolf for taking what he called a “difficult, but necessary, action,” Sen. Bob Casey acknowledged the plight of restaurants.
“There’s no question that these measures will result in real challenges for restaurant owners, workers and families. That’s why it’s vital that Congress do its part to come together and pass a COVID-19 relief bill to help those impacted by this pandemic,” he said.
“Once again, small business taverns and licensed restaurants are bearing the brunt of the mitigation order with no financial or legislative help on the horizon,” Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, said in a statement Thursday.
Moran said the industry heard about promises of grant money from the CARES fund, but that money was used to balance the state budget.
“As our family-based industry members comply with the latest order, play their role for the good of public health, and struggle financially over the holidays, it is time for the governor to call a special session of the General Assembly to address the crisis within the crisis — the state’s financial abandonment of thousands of Pennsylvania’s small businesses, taverns and restaurants,” he said.
