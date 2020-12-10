New shutdown orders prompt call for 'all hands on deck' support for Carlisle area businesses

Ashleigh Corby, owner of Market Cross Pub on North Hanover Street in Carlisle, said she was nervous when new mitigation orders were announced Thursday afternoon, but her 8-year-old son reminded her to stay positive and that’s what she plans to do.

“I have to think positive and I still have opportunities to make money,” she said. “I need to focus on those opportunities and make the best of what I’ve got because, quite frankly, I can’t change it.”

Gov. Tom Wolf in a news conference Thursday afternoon issued a new set of COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Pennsylvania that includes closing indoor dining, indoor gyms and entertainment venues, as well as pausing youth sports and in-person extracurricular activities.

The orders came as Cumberland County and the state have seen the number of COVID cases increase exponentially.

“This is the worst time for something like this to hit these family business owners,” said Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association. “We must do our part to slow this spread, but also find a way to support these small businesses. While mitigation must be done we also want it to be fair among merchants no matter the size.”