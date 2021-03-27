New Root: Construction set for summer on new academic building at War College

Vertical construction could begin in July on a new $85 million academic building on the Army War College campus of Carlisle Barracks.
The Army broke ground last August on the project to replace Root Hall with a four-story, state-of-the-art, 201,000-square-foot general instruction building.
The construction site is located on the east side of the post near a branch of the Letort Spring Run and next to Collins Hall, which houses the Center for Strategic Leadership.
The work so far has focused on site preparation including the installation of concrete piers underground to shore up the building foundation, Deputy Commandant Col. Kimo Gallahue said Thursday.
Test borings were done of soil conditions on the new building footprint in the lead-up to final project development and authorization last spring.
“We had to figure out what was there and what we had to deal with,” Gallahue said. The thought was that the underlying geology of the new building footprint would be similar to the findings in a study done decades ago for Collins Hall, which is 60 ft. uphill from the construction site.
While the previous study was informative, Army engineers found major differences in the size and scope of the underground voids closer to the creek, Gallahue said.
Col. Bob Halvorson is plans officer for the Army War College. His duties include coordinating this project with the Army Corps of Engineers, which manage the construction, and with Manhattan Construction Co. of Arlington, Virginia, the general contractor.
“There are some very large gaps in the ground,” Halvorson said. “We’ve identified all those gaps previously over a year and a half ago. There’s also a lot of water in the ground out there with the aquifer under Carlisle Barracks. That has been a challenge as well.”
To prepare the foundation, work crews need to install 137 concrete piers – the deepest of which goes down about 150 ft., Halvorson said. “They are using multiple different methods of drilling, pouring and filling. To date, we have about 126 piers completed. We are almost done with the drilling. The largest cavernous obstacle was about 20 ft. deep from its opening to closure.”
Congress has authorized the expenditure of $98 million towards the construction of the new academic building, Army War College spokeswoman Carol Kerr said.
In March 2020, the Army awarded an $85,407,155 contract to Manhattan for the construction of the building which will offer more space and greater operational flexibility than Root Hall, the current academic building, which was built in 1965-66 and dedicated in April 1967.
In October 2018, the Army Corps of Engineers validated Root Hall’s deficiencies, characterizing the building as “failing” and “past [its] useful life,” The Sentinel reported in April 2019.
At that time, Barracks officials said that while Bliss and most of Root Hall may be demolished and redeveloped as open or park space, there are no plans to demolish the Root Hall gymnasium, which they deemed vital to maintaining the physical fitness of war college students.
As of Thursday, the new academic building is on budget and on track for completion in April 2023, Gallahue said. The Army War College Class of 2024 will be the first students to occupy the new building starting in late August-early September 2023.
The onset of the pandemic last March, along with the shutdown orders by Gov. Tom Wolf, slowed down the ability of Manhattan Construction Co. to hire subcontractors from throughout Pennsylvania, Halvorson said. The general contractor has since gotten past that delay and work is proceeding on schedule at the construction site.
“All the employees wear masks when they are on the site,” Halvorson said. “They are maintaining social distancing. It’s very rare to have them in close contact with one another.”
All the work at this stage has been outdoors.
“We are fortunate to be in the state of construction that we are in,” Halvorson said. “If we were doing interior work, we may have issues but right now, we don’t.”
“We have the momentum,” Gallahue said. “This new building is good news for the Cumberland Valley and Carlisle region.”
