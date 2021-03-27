New Root: Construction set for summer on new academic building at War College

In October 2018, the Army Corps of Engineers validated Root Hall’s deficiencies, characterizing the building as “failing” and “past [its] useful life,” The Sentinel reported in April 2019.

At that time, Barracks officials said that while Bliss and most of Root Hall may be demolished and redeveloped as open or park space, there are no plans to demolish the Root Hall gymnasium, which they deemed vital to maintaining the physical fitness of war college students.

As of Thursday, the new academic building is on budget and on track for completion in April 2023, Gallahue said. The Army War College Class of 2024 will be the first students to occupy the new building starting in late August-early September 2023.

The onset of the pandemic last March, along with the shutdown orders by Gov. Tom Wolf, slowed down the ability of Manhattan Construction Co. to hire subcontractors from throughout Pennsylvania, Halvorson said. The general contractor has since gotten past that delay and work is proceeding on schedule at the construction site.

“All the employees wear masks when they are on the site,” Halvorson said. “They are maintaining social distancing. It’s very rare to have them in close contact with one another.”

All the work at this stage has been outdoors.