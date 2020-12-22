New online form helping COVID-19 case investigations

With the new form, however, residents will receive a call from a contact tracer to get their email address in order to provide them with the form to complete. The form only takes a few minutes to complete, whereas a phone case investigation could take 30 minutes to an hour to complete, depending on the number of people with whom the COVID-positive resident came in contact.

Mauldin said an online form could also help those providing information be more truthful about what they were doing and who they met in the days prior to their positive test.

Once the form is completed, contact tracers will begin to reach out to close contacts without specifying with whom they came in contact, for privacy reasons. Those close contacts will then be monitored for symptoms and encouraged to quarantine.

COVID inspections

While the Department of Health celebrated a promising change in contact tracing, another agency was cracking down on those who aren't following the governor's mitigation requirements.

A Cumberland County restaurant was among 40 in the state that were closed for violating the state's temporary dine-in prohibition rule.