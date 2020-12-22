New online form helping COVID-19 case investigations

A new online form for contact tracing is already helping COVID-19 case investigators contact more people in less time, according to state health officials.
Lindsey Mauldin, special assistant on contact tracing for the state Department of Health, said Tuesday that just in the first day of offering an online form option, instead of a phone call for contact tracing, investigators were able to reach 52% of those they were trying to reach, much higher than the 20% to 30% of returned information previously.
The department unveiled the new case investigation tool Monday, calling it the Connect & Protect Form. The online form is for residents ages 19 to 64 who live in counties where there is not a county or municipal health department.
Mauldin said the new form allows residents who tested positive for COVID-19 to complete the contact tracing information on their own time without returning a call, which saves time on the part of case investigators. Health officials have previously said case investigators have been bogged down with the sheer number of positive cases and have only been able to focus on cases in vulnerable populations, such as cases in long-term care facilities. Because of this, state officials hadn't been able to reach residents within a 24- to 48-hour time frame that would make contact tracing useful, nor were they able to provide data on how indoor holiday gatherings may have affected COVID-19 case numbers.
With the new form, however, residents will receive a call from a contact tracer to get their email address in order to provide them with the form to complete. The form only takes a few minutes to complete, whereas a phone case investigation could take 30 minutes to an hour to complete, depending on the number of people with whom the COVID-positive resident came in contact.
Mauldin said an online form could also help those providing information be more truthful about what they were doing and who they met in the days prior to their positive test.
Once the form is completed, contact tracers will begin to reach out to close contacts without specifying with whom they came in contact, for privacy reasons. Those close contacts will then be monitored for symptoms and encouraged to quarantine.
COVID inspections
While the Department of Health celebrated a promising change in contact tracing, another agency was cracking down on those who aren't following the governor's mitigation requirements.
A Cumberland County restaurant was among 40 in the state that were closed for violating the state's temporary dine-in prohibition rule.
The state Department of Agriculture didn't release the names of the restaurants that were closed, but did release a county-level report of restaurant enforcement actions from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20. In addition to routine food safety inspections, the department is also inspecting restaurants for mitigation requirements, including masking of employees offering take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up services and dine-in service prohibition through Jan. 4.
In the last week, the department's Bureau of Food Safety performed 493 inspections, 89 of which were complaint-driven. Of those, 84 were COVID-19-specific complaints.
In Cumberland County, there were 18 food safety complaints, only four of which were COVID-19-related. Inspectors issued 13 COVID-related warnings last week, and closed one restaurant in the county.
Elsewhere in the Midstate, two restaurants were closed and 17 warned in Dauphin County, seven were warned in Adams County, two were closed and three were warned in Franklin County, one was closed and 28 were warned in Lancaster County, one was closed and 14 were warned in Lebanon County, and one was closed and 13 were warned in York County.
Across the state, there were 180 written warnings over violation of dine-in services.
Local numbers
The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that Cumberland County saw 63 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.
Tuesday's data report, which comes six days after last week's snowstorm dumped 10-12 inches of snow on the Midstate, featured a limited number of overall results for the county (135), which typically features 350-500 total test results in a given day's data release.
The 63 new cases is the lowest single-day total since Nov. 23. Comparing just the number of negative tests (72) and confirmed positive tests (44), the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive Tuesday.
The Health Department's data page lists this qualifier for day-to-day result totals on its web page: "Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for seven to 14 days before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic."
Tuesday's report marks the 22nd straight day with a death related to COVID-19 in the county. For December, the county has reported 124 deaths in 22 days after reporting 53 deaths in 30 days in November. The county has now totaled as many deaths in December as it did from March 28 through Nov. 26.
There were 177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tuesday's report, an increase of 27 patients since Monday. Of those, 31 are in the ICU and 21 are on ventilators.
In the southcentral region, York County had 204 new cases and eight additional deaths Tuesday, Dauphin County 148 cases, and Franklin County 127 cases.
The Health Department confirmed Tuesday 7,962 new cases of COVID-19 for the state in addition to 231 new deaths.
