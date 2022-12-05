New milkshake flavor added for the 2023 Farm Show

The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association will add a new limited edition flavor to its milkshake lineup at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

To celebrate its 70th birthday of serving the milkshakes, it will offer an orange cream flavor. The new flavor joins the staple of vanilla and chocolate. The Dairymen's Association had last year offered a black raspberry limited edition flavor as a "welcome back" option to the Farm Show following the virtual show during the pandemic.

The association will also offer its mozzarella cheese cubs, grilled cheese sandwiches and grilled cheese sticks, ice cream and white and chocolate milk at the Farm Show, which runs from Jan. 6 to Jan. 14. On Jan. 12 as part of Military Appreciation Day Thank You, the group will offer a free milkshake to active military or veterans with proper identification.

Similar to last year, the association will offer the new limited edition flavor through its food truck and Milkshakes on the Moo-ve events throughout the Midstate.

The launch of the new flavor and first pop-up event will be in Cumberland County on Friday. The food truck will be at West Shore Plaza directly across from Karns from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 9, with the 70th Birthday Milkshake Toast occurring at 10:45 a.m. with the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess and other special guests.

The first 50 people in line at any of the December pop-up events, including the one Friday, will get one free milkshake, courtesy of the group's birthday celebration partner, Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.

Other pop-up events this month will occur in Lititz, Gratz, Harrisburg and Gettysburg. For more information, visit www.PADairymens.com.