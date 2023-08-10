Trinity Global Methodist Church will hold a multitude of events on Aug. 17, including a farmer’s market, a food truck night and a gospel concert by local performer Randy Simpson.

All of the events will take place at the church at 4 W. Main St. in New Kingstown.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the lawn of the church’s pavilion. Simpson, a Carlisle native, will perform gospel music. Following the concert, the church will have an ice cream sundae bar. Both events are free to attend. A goodwill offering will be collected for those who wish to contribute.

“He’s a really good performer,” said Jane Ober, who helped organize the event. “He’s got a wonderful voice. He is very positive and very uplifting.”

“If you haven’t experienced a Randy Simpson concert, you are in for a treat,” she said.

The Trinity farmer’s market, which runs every Thursday in July and August, will also be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It is the second year that the church has operated a farmer’s market. In 2022, the market lasted throughout September but was reduced this year at the farmers’ request. Products range from fruits and vegetables to frozen custard and meals from Windswept Valley Farms.

Ober said that the farmer’s market is a great opportunity to meet new people and get involved with the church.

Similarly to last year, three food trucks will also sell food in the church’s parking lot. Audrey’s Cup of Sunshine (drinks, waffles), Bala Saahas (Mexican, Italian, North Indian cuisine) and Scoop O’ Dough (ice cream, other desserts) will have food available for purchase from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“It will be a great event for the community,” Ober said. “People really enjoy coming in and out.”