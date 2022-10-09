New Kingstown church hosts meal packaging effort for hunger organization

For the 10th year, volunteers with Trinity United Methodist Church in New Kingstown held a community-wide effort to pack meals to benefit hunger relief efforts across the globe.

The church held this meal packaging event Sunday morning at the New Kingstown Fire Hall with the help of JROTC cadets from Cumberland Valley High School who helped unload bags of ingredients.

Ingredients were sent to the fire hall from the Philadelphia warehouse of Rise Against Hunger, an international ministry that provides dehydrated meals to those dealing with hunger. According to the church, meals are given to children at schools, as well as sent to disaster sites.

Along with the church, its youth group and the JROTC were volunteers from other organizations, such as New Kingstown Vision, New Kingstown Fire Company and auxiliary, American Legion Post #101 Riders (Carlisle) and residents of Silver Spring Township. All together, the group of 72 volunteers helped package more than 11,000 meals.

“In addition to the meals this event generates, it supplies a lot of fun, energy, and feelings of satisfaction," said Wendy Frock, a member of Trinity UM Church. "It's wonderful to experience the generations working together to accomplish our goals. It brings us together while providing opportunities to invite and welcome others who want to make a difference.”