New immunotherapy offered for those with peanut, tree nut allergies in Carlisle

A quarter of a peanut can cause some people with allergies to go into anaphylactic shock. A new oral immunotherapy, however, aims to prevent that worst-case scenario.

Medical Arts Allergy in Carlisle offers immunotherapy for those who suffer from peanut and tree nut allergies, though this type of immunotherapy could be expanded to other types of food allergies. The idea is that slowly increasing the exposure to the allergen will help train the body and immune system and prevent severe symptoms when accidentally exposed to the allergen in the future.

"It's a very exciting time in food allergies," said Dr. Krista Todoric of Medical Arts Allergy.

Instead of just offering Palforzia, which is an FDA-approved peanut allergy treatment but can be very expensive, the staff at Medical Arts Allergy mixes its own solutions of peanut flour for an individualized regimen for patients with the goal of getting them to potentially consume four peanuts a day without a severe allergic reaction or potentially any symptoms.

"There are some people who can reach a point to do 'free eating' at higher than the daily food dose. They eat as they wish to, depending on how they like it or tolerate it," Todoric said.