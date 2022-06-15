 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Hope Ministries to host job fair June 22

New Hope Ministries

New Hope Ministries, 5228 East Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg.

New Hope Ministries will host a job fair next week that will feature a number of employers from across the Midstate.

The job fair will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the nonprofit's Hampden Township location at 5228 E. Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg.

According to New Hope Ministries, employers in attendance include Members First, UPS, Dairy Farmers of America, Renewal by Anderson, Messiah Lifeways, Asbury Bethany Village, Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation, Bridges at Bent Creek, Patriot Home Care, the Giant Company, Flagger Force, Country Meadows, the Medicine Shoppe and First Light Home Care.

