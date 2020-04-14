New Hope Ministries offering emergency housing assistance funds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

New Hope Ministries on Tuesday announced it has started a special initiative to help prevent low-income families from becoming homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministries Executive Director Eric Saunders said the nonprofit has received "generous grants and gifts" as a result of the pandemic, and they are looking to distribute $100,000 in emergency housing assistance funds to low-income families in its service area, which includes Cumberland, Adams and York counties.

"We are very concerned that the low-income families we are working with are going to start accruing major debt and risk eviction as a result of COVID-19," Saunders said in a news release.

Those living in the service area who are facing an economic hardship and is in need of emergency resources to help pay a housing bill, such as rent, utility or a security deposit, can contact the closes New Hope center to where they live or by calling 717-432-2087 for more information. The Hampden location for New Hope can be reached at 717-766-7333.