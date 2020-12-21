New Hope Ministries makes $500,000 available to assist area residents affected by pandemic

New Hope Ministries announced Monday that it had $500,000 available to assist residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This Christmas there’s a lot of folks who don’t have a lot to be joyful about and we’re well aware of that,” Executive Director Eric Saunders said.

Saunders said the money comes from a combination of recent grants from Adams, Cumberland and York counties and private gifts from supporting partners, United Ways and local churches. Funds will be used to assist with needs such as food, eviction prevention and emergency housing assistance, heat and utility assistance, and help with job training and employment.

"New Hope Ministries recognizes the enormous impact that has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the impacts mitigation has had on our neighbors," Saunders said in a news release. "We know that unemployment is climbing, businesses are shutting down and people in our communities are being severely affected right now. There is no good time to lose a job, risk losing your home, or not know where your next meal is coming from. We believe that nobody should be hungry, cold or homeless, especially during the holidays."