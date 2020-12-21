New Hope Ministries makes $500,000 available to assist area residents affected by pandemic

New Hope Ministries announced Monday that it had $500,000 available to assist residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This Christmas there’s a lot of folks who don’t have a lot to be joyful about and we’re well aware of that,” Executive Director Eric Saunders said.
Saunders said the money comes from a combination of recent grants from Adams, Cumberland and York counties and private gifts from supporting partners, United Ways and local churches. Funds will be used to assist with needs such as food, eviction prevention and emergency housing assistance, heat and utility assistance, and help with job training and employment.
"New Hope Ministries recognizes the enormous impact that has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the impacts mitigation has had on our neighbors," Saunders said in a news release. "We know that unemployment is climbing, businesses are shutting down and people in our communities are being severely affected right now. There is no good time to lose a job, risk losing your home, or not know where your next meal is coming from. We believe that nobody should be hungry, cold or homeless, especially during the holidays."
This is the second time New Hope Ministries has made funding available to assist residents in the communities it serves. In April, the agency announced that it had $100,000 to assist with emergency needs.
“Boy did that go fast,” Saunders said.
The agency went on to spend more than $250,000 on emergency housing needs.
The current funding is available to those in the New Hope service areas. Those areas include Dillsburg, Dover, Hanover, Lemoyne, Littlestown, Mechanicsburg, New Oxford and Enola, where a new location will be opening in the future.
Those who need assistance will be able to call a hotline staffed by experienced case workers. The hotline will go live on Tuesday and can be reached at 717-432-2087, ext. 406 or visit one of its centers.
Saunders added that there are a number of nonprofits who want to help people, and encouraged those in need to call 211 to be connected to available services.
New Hope has continued to offer its services through seven food pantry locations and nine mobile pantry sites throughout the pandemic. Nearly 4,000 people who had not previously received assistance from the agency have benefited from their emergency, basic needs and job training programs since the pandemic began.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
