Mental health, health equity and wellness and disease prevention appear to be the region’s health care priorities, according to a new Community Health Needs Assessment from Penn State Health.

The health system studied the health care needs of residents in Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Berks counties, which is where Penn State Health has hospitals.

“The programs we are developing, improving and continuing to scale reflect our commitment to improving the health of residents across the region,” said Ashley Visco, community health director for Penn State Health. “Our promise is not just helping to improve immediate health, but to build and provide long-term, sustainable resources that best serve our communities and address health disparities.”

All nonprofit hospitals are required by the Affordable Care Act to conduct a health needs assessment every three years, and the latest assessment was conducted for Penn State’s hospitals in the region, including Holy Spirit Medical Center and Hampden Medical Center. The assessment is the fourth in which Penn State Health has been involved.

The assessment involved five task forces of employees across all Penn State Health hospitals, Penn State College of Medicine and community partner organizations to create strategies to address health needs.

The health system said these teams will continue to implement programs to improve mental health, including a focus on LGBTQ+ and other marginalized groups, as well as cover health equity concerns over care access, social determinants and transportation.

For disease prevention and wellness, the health system said it is working to improve food access and nutrition, help prevent substance abuse, address and prevent chronic disease and create health education programs that teach the benefit of physical activity.

Some of the programs that Penn State Health said will help address these needs include its Pantries and Wellness Support program that expands cardiovascular screenings and health education into additional food pantries and community locations, the bike share program at Hershey Medical Center that includes bike and pedestrian safety education and running disease-specific support groups, health screenings and outreach.

The health system also said Holy Spirit Medical Center’s Medical Outreach Clinic brings free health services to community members in Harrisburg, and the health system’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health and the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute offers mental health signs and symptoms training.

Penn State Health said it will also continue vaccine clinics to make preventative medicine available in marginalized communities, and to ffer Naloxone distribution and education, along with comprehensive drug safety and education programs.

Findings

The assessment, which took information from 317 survey respondents, found that for mental health, the average number of mentally and physically unhealthy days reported in 30 days in the six-county area continued to increase. Of those who responded to the survey, 57% of adults had at least one poor mental health day in the previous month, which was up from 54% in the 2018 survey. One in 10 respondents also reported 15 or more days of poor mental health.

Those numbers increased among the LGBTQ+ population, of which 63% reported depression being a top health concern.

The survey also showed that 18% of respondents needed and received mental health services, while one in 11 needed but did not receive services. Among children, 40% reported feeling sad or depressed most days in the past year, with one in six reporting that they considered suicide one or more times in the past year.

For health equity, the assessment found that 11% of Black respondents were unemployed compared to 3% of white respondents, and 27% of households in the service area were determined to be above the poverty level but below the cost-of-living.

For those who were uninsured, the survey discovered that almost half of the respondents said they couldn’t afford it, while one-quarter said they were ineligible for employer-paid insurance. Of those who had insurance, one in 11 still did not receive care in the past year due to cost.

The assessment found transportation was also an issue for those seeking care, with one in 15 saying they or their family needed transportation services but were not able to find them.

For the third priority of wellness and disease prevention, the assessment also found that the number of those considered overweight and obese has continued to rise. The assessment found 44% of those surveyed reported being told they were overweight or obese, an increase from 41% since the last assessment. The assessment noted that one in five children in the 2017-18 school year in grades 7 to 8 were found to be obese.

The assessment reported that two major factors with weight were lack of exercise and poor diet. About one in five community members reported no days of physical activity in the previous month, while one in eight people surveyed reported being worried about running out food or having to buy more. However, the assessment learned that 98% of those surveyed said they have access to fresh/healthy foods.

Of those with health conditions, 42% of those surveyed said they had high blood pressure, 39% had high cholesterol and 16% had diabetes, though that number increased to 22% among Hispanic/Latino respondents.

The assessment also raised a warning about how many people were getting important prevention services as they aged. One in seven people older than 50 reported receiving a colonoscopy, while about 1 in 15 women older than 40 had not received a mammogram. The health system said there are also more cases of melanoma in the region compared to the rest of Pennsylvania.

Upon being asked to choose the top three health conditions, 61.8% of those surveyed chose mental health, 43.9% chose substance use disorder, 30.9% chose weight, 26.5% chose diabetes and less than 20% chose heart disease and stroke, infectious disease, disability, cancers, domestic violence or Alzheimer’s.

Most felt the contributing factors to these problems included poverty (30% of respondents), affordable health care (28.7%), drug/alcohol use (27.1%), health habits (26.8%) and inadequate or no health insurance (17.7%). Other factors included stress, food insecurity, availability of wellness programs, health literacy and availability of healthy food options.