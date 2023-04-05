New Hampden Township Police Chief Jason Yerg was sworn into office by Magisterial District Judge Kathryn Silcox late last week during the township board of supervisors meeting.

Yerg graduated from Bloomsburg University and first became a police officer with the Milton Borough Police Department before joining the Baltimore Police Department in 1999. There he rose through the ranks and became the deputy director of equal opportunity and diversity section and the deputy commander of the northwestern district. He also served for 20 years as a member of Baltimore's Hostage Negotiation Team, eventually serving as the unit commander.

Yerg retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2022 before joining the Camp Hill Borough Police Department and now Hampden Police Department as chief.

Yerg is also a retired veteran, splitting his service between the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, according to the township. He was deployed to both Andrews Airforce Base and Kandahar, Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom before retiring in 2018.

"We are fortunate to have a professional of Chief Yerg's caliber lead our police department," Hampden Commissioner John Gaspich said. "His distinguished public and military service and leadership will serve our residents and police officers well."