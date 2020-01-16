Your digital news will have a new look when cumberlink.com switches to a new web format today.
With emphasis on a more reader- and mobile-friendly layout, we'll flip a switch on our website between noon and 1 p.m. to debut the new design. It should be a 15-minute process and we'll work out any issues that arise along the way.
The focus will remain on highlighting our local news, sports and community content, with some new benefits added.
Breaking news
When local breaking news happens, you'll know right away. Our new BREAKING NEWS box appears near the top of the site where you will get a short summary of the story before digging in more. National breaking news also still appears on a ribbon at the top.
Enhanced customer service
Open the menu (the three lines in the upper left) and you'll find the Customer Service section. Here you can put your paper on hold, report delivery problems and — this is important — sign up for those newsletters you'd like. If you want alerts for everything from obituaries to crime and courts to contests and promotions, all you have to do is check the box.
Archives
You can travel back in time to search the history of our newspaper. With our newspapers.com partnership, we can bring you past editions in an easy-to-search format.
Buy and Sell
Under this section also located in our menu, you can place an ad, check on jobs and discover the deals we have each day.