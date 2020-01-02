Three mascots took center stage at this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show after the newest butter sculpture was unveiled Thursday morning.
The American Dairy Association North East and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture revealed the sculpture, which is a recreation of three of the state's most popular professional sports mascots - Philadelphia Flyers' Gritty, Philadelphia Eagles' Swoop and Pittsburgh Steelers' Steely McBeam. The three were carved from 1,000 pounds of butter.
The mascots represent the Pennsylvania Farm Show theme "East Meets West" and like other sculptures, the figures promote Pennsylvania's dairy products.
The sculpture was constructed over a 14-day period by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, using butter donated by Land O' Lakes in South Middleton Township.
You have free articles remaining.
“Every year, the butter sculpture is a best kept secret, which keeps people interested and excited - and it makes it fun for us, too,” Jim Victor said.
The butter sculpture will be on display in the Farm Show's Main Hall during the show's eight-day run starting this Saturday.
For more on the butter sculpture and the Farm Show, check back to Cumberlink.com and The Sentinel's coverage in Friday's paper.