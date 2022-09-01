New decor expected in Veterans Courtyard in Carlisle

The Veterans Courtyard on the Square in Carlisle will soon have a new look courtesy of a recent agreement between Carlisle Borough and Cumberland County.

The county is allowing the borough to place four repurposed metal café style tables and 16 chairs in the courtyard next to the Old Courthouse from May 1 through Oct. 15 each year.

The goal is to expand upon the Wednesday farmers’ market concept while providing downtown patrons, employees and residents a place to sit and relax, dine and enjoy the outdoors, Brent Durham, county maintenance manager, said during a recent county commissioners meeting.

“The borough reached out to us as part of their economic development goals,” Durham said. “They are exploring ways to activate what they see as under-utilized public spaces that have the potential to create vibrant pedestrian centers.”

Under the agreement, the borough will own the furniture and will be responsible for keeping it in good repair, Durham said. This includes providing the county with a certificate of liability insurance and providing a place to store the furniture during the offseason.

The county will be responsible for moving the furniture out of storage, placing it within the courtyard and keeping the tables and chairs clean, Durham said. “The furniture will be away from monuments and out of the typical walking paths.

“We’re in the courtyard almost daily during this time of year,” he said, adding that the same hose that waters the flowers can be used to clean off the furniture.

“During the pandemic it was evident that creative uses of both county and borough public spaces for commercial and patron use was beneficial,” Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said. “Strategies implemented by both the county and borough were necessary to support small business. To name a few: expansion of businesses’ exterior footprints to adjacent neighboring properties; public parking lots and parks utilized for commercial purposes; and, the Farmers’ Market expanded for patrons to still gain access to organic foods while practicing social distancing.”

The idea of placing tables and chairs in the courtyard was initially presented by Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis and endorsed by the borough council, Armstrong said.

Even though there are benches around the courtyard, that seating faces traffic on Hanover and High streets, Landis said. One goal of the tables and chairs is to encourage people to sit across from each other and engage in conversation, she said.

“This is a low-stakes way of changing something,” Landis said. “I’m always thinking of ways that we can have a grassroots process, but also get things done quicker, at least in a testing and trial way. I want people to benefit from what that space is designed for, to honor the veterans. When they can sit and take notice, they may be more apt to look at those monuments and learn more about our history.”

Landis said she obtained the tables and chairs at no cost. The furniture has been refurbished and repainted. “They are getting a second life,” Landis said. “I’m very focused on sustainability, recycling things rather than always starting fresh.”

There are other public spaces within Carlisle that could benefit from a similar approach, Landis said. She cited as examples the land between the rear of the police station and the railroad tracks and the corridor along the tracks from College Street east to Fairground Avenue that forms a natural cut-through for school students and other pedestrians.